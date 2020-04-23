Arkansas Tech to conduct summer courses primarily through virtual instruction

FILE - Joseph Reichman, a freshman from Dardenelle, rides his long board through heavy traffic on his way to class on the campus of Arkansas Tech University in Russellville in this 2017 file photo. ( Stephen B. Thornton)
Arkansas Tech University’s campuses in Russellville and Ozark will conduct summer courses primarily through virtual instruction, the university announced Thursday.
The May and June summer sessions will be conducted online. The third session, stretching from July 6 through Aug. 5, will be “predominantly online” while “critical labs will be taught by appointment.” That’s in accordance with U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, the announcement states, and follows conversations between faculty and the university’s health services director.
Campus events remained canceled through at least Aug. 3.
