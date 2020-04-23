Artists in state recording, making sense of pandemic

FAYETTEVILLE -- Among artists in Northwest Arkansas, the coronavirus pandemic is starting to make an impression.

"As humans, we crave stories and narrations that reflect back to us who we are and who we could become," said Simone Cottrell, 34, of Fayetteville, a multidisciplinary artist who began working at home March 13 because of coronavirus social distancing.

She began expressing herself creatively March 14 with items she has access to while sticking close to home, she said. Her "#quARTantine2020" project features photos that she takes daily of herself that are inspired by modern and fine works of art.

"I'd been keeping up globally with what was occurring with covid-19 and knew that we were all going to be in this for a while," she said.

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

"I needed to do art that would be for pure entertainment during this time. But even with the intention of fun, there are some strong themes that are personal for me that are helping me cope through this collective grieving process," Cottrell said. "There is no human body in my home but mine. How do I use [my] physical theater training to explore the dimensions and spaces of my own form and rebuild a relationship with my body?"

Artists began to address contemporary experiences through art in the late 18th century, said Allan Doyle, a visiting assistant professor at the University of Arkansas School of Art.

"Current events -- rendered in all their historically precise details -- could be subjects for important works of art," he said. "Artists became visual historians. They were directly involved in shaping the way people thought about the recent and distant past. This radically altered the relationship between art and life."

Modern examples of history recorded through art are evident in how artists responded to events such as the AIDS crisis of the 1980s and 1990s, he said.

"Artists like David Wojnarowicz or collectives like Act Up insisted on making visible the hidden suffering and cost of a public health crisis that was either ignored by the general media or presented as a judgment on its victims," Doyle said. "One of the most compelling works from this period was the AIDS quilt, which used a traditional form of folk art to respond to a current crisis and memorialize lost partners, friends and family members in a way no individual artist or single work could."

The AIDS Memorial Quilt is the largest ongoing community folk art project in the world, according to the National AIDS Memorial website. More than 50,000 individual 3-by-6-foot memorial panels commemorate 105,000 people who've died of AIDS.

Doyle said the pandemic has already begun to influence what the university's students are creating.

Justin Williams, 44, of Rogers said "all artists have a responsibility to help tell a story, even if it's just their own." Some record moments in time, events, cultural movements, he said. Some go even further and help "kick-start even bigger things."

Williams works out of a home studio and has been laid off as a creative consultant for a branding and design firm, he said. He creates in pen and ink, watercolor, charcoal and graphite.

"I'm hopeful my work will still be a part of the cultural fabric here in Northwest Arkansas when this all gets figured out," he said.

Williams made Carnivorous 19 in response to the pandemic, he said. The painting features tiered depictions of a man, with each applying pressure with his hands upon the head of the image below.

"People's lives are in danger, with entire industries that may not survive this," he said. "People are scared, people are starting to get frustrated, and I aimed to show just how frustrated they're getting in this painting. I'm scared it's going to be a very destructive chain reaction."

For Erika Nelson, 59, of Bentonville her work environment hasn't changed much because of the pandemic. She contracted polio when she was 6 months old and living in the Philippines. The disease left her with double vision, waning energy, and paralyzed her legs and her right arm from the elbow up, she said.

"I pretty much stay home most of the time," she said of her typical routine.

Her artworks are usually 16 inches by 20 inches, she said, but she plans to change that during the pandemic.

"I want to go back to smaller pieces that I might sell more easily as affordable art online and can slip in a flat-rate envelope," she said.

Because of the pandemic, she said, "I might just get more embedded in painting what I enjoy because relying on what people might buy has become more of a long-shot."

Northwest Arkansas is a hard market to sell in, even during the best of times, Williams said.

The pandemic "isn't going to help." He said he'd be surprised if his current piece, which strives to capture the current mood, finds value down the road.

Doyle described artists as alchemists who turn leaden experience into creative gold.

"Some of the finest artists I know can barely scratch out a living in the best of times, let alone the present moment, yet their work inspires me every time I see it or think about it," he said.

"Value has many meanings, but aesthetic value and commercial value rarely coincide. Perhaps the one universal truth about artists is they make art -- in good times or bad -- and that's precisely what they will keep doing."

Metro on 04/23/2020