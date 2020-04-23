Benton Harmony Grove hires Poyen's Brakebill

Benton Harmony Grovehires Poyen's Brakebill
Andy Brakebill put together a nice run at Poyen, but his ties to Saline County were too much to ignore.
Brakebill has been hired as the boys basketball coach at Benton Harmony Grove.
"My wife is from Bryant, I was at Bauxite for seven years, and we still live in the county," he said. "Poyen is a great place with great people, but we just felt like this move was an opportunity to go home."
Brakebill, who is replacing Jeff Hogue, won 100 games in his final five seasons at Bauxite before heading to Poyen in 2018. He went 21-29 in his two seasons with the Indians, including 11-13 this season.
