Cabot removes interim from Bailey's title

An unfortunate situation yielded a positive outcome for Cabot interim basketball Coach Logan Bailey.

The Lyon College alum, who took over for Chris Meseke in late January, was officially named the team's head coach Tuesday night.

"It's just truly a blessing," he said. "This is an exciting time for me. I'm at a loss for words. It's just an awesome feeling. With all the tradition here, I'm just so excited to continue the work that we've started."

Bailey, who was an assistant coach at Lyon and Bentonville West before arriving at Cabot in 2019, was handed the keys to the program after steering the Panthers' ship through a trying midseason ordeal.

Meseke was in his second season at Cabot and had the Panthers sitting at 12-4 when he was suspended indefinitely over what the district deemed a personnel matter. He missed the team's 6A-Central Conference game at Little Rock Central on Jan. 21. Three days later, he and the school agreed to part ways, and Bailey was installed to lead the Panthers for the remainder of the year.

Cabot finished 18-11, including 7-7 in league play. The senior-laden Panthers advanced to the Class 6A state tournament and upset Rogers in the opening round before losing to Fort Smith Northside in the quarterfinals.

Bailey wasn't sure what steps the administration would take as it pertained to hiring a coach, but he's got one less thing to worry about now.

"Having a weight lifted off my shoulders is probably the best way to put it," he said. "For the most part, I think I've done a pretty good job of keeping my priorities straight and trying to focus on what I need to focus on next. It did weigh on me a little bit, though, but it's exciting.

"Cabot has got such a great tradition, and I'm just glad to be a part of it."

Bailey said he has communicated with his players electronically, but that's about as far as his reach extends during the coronavirus pandemic.

"You build these close relationships with these kids, you're used to seeing them every day, and then it's just cut off, and that's hard to deal with," Bailey said. "It's an important time of the year for growth for a lot of young players, and that's what we have. We probably had eight players play the majority of our minutes this year, and six of those guys were seniors. So we have a lot of players that haven't had a lot of experience at the varsity level.

"I've been having to do a lot of virtual stuff, just trying to give them as many resources as I can to help them improve. I've got great kids, though. They're trying to get better and that's all I can ask for."

Bailey said he's doing everything he can to better himself as he embarks on his first full-time head coaching job.

"Just trying to grow as a coach," he said. "I've been fortunate to see all these clinics and things online that I can watch. Plus, I've got a lot of coaching mentors that have helped me a lot.

"I know there's definitely gonna be some bumps in the road, so we don't expect things to go super smooth. We'll have our issues, but I'm excited to see how the kids handle adversity and how much better we can get."

Sports on 04/23/2020