Canceled events trying T-shirt sales

by The Sentinel-Record | Today at 3:41 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Rock City Outfitters is selling an Arts &amp; The Park shirt to raise money for the delayed event. The shirt company also has charity shirts for several other Arkansas festivals and events for sale. - Submitted photo

HOT SPRINGS -- Since numerous festivals and events intended as fundraisers have been postponed or canceled due to the covid-19 pandemic, the Arkansas Festivals & Events Association has partnered with Rock City Outfitters to sell T-shirts to help benefit the various events, including Arts & The Park.

Mary Zunick, executive director of the Hot Springs Area Cultural Alliance, said for each shirt sold for $20, the alliance will receive $10.

Zunick said she was first contacted by Arkansas Festivals & Events Association "a couple of weeks ago and asked if we would like to be a part" of the project. As the festival was supposed to begin Friday, "we were certainly impacted by it," she said, noting the festival is now set to run from Sept. 25 until Oct. 4.

Zunick said Dolores Justus, a local artist and downtown gallery owner, designed the Arts & The Park shirt which, along with all the other shirts in the charity, went on sale Saturday.

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

"We hope everyone will go online and purchase a shirt," Zunick said, noting it is a "win, win" for both Arts & The Park and Rock City Outfitters, as it helps bring money in for both organizations.

