Companies seek leeway on environmental testing

Becky Keogh, secretary of the Arkansas Department of Energy and Environment and previously director of the Environmental Quality Department, is shown in Capitol Hill in this file photo.

Companies across a variety of sectors in Arkansas have petitioned state environmental regulators for exemptions from routine compliance testing and permitting because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Arkansas Department of Energy and Environment announced late last month that the agency would relax enforcement on a case-by-case basis for entities affected by the outbreak, following the lead of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

As of mid-April, the agency had received detailed requests from more than two dozen entities requesting compliance discretion, according to records obtained this week by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. The requests range from the very broad to site-specific.

Companies making requests for relaxed compliance standards include a plant in Ozark that manufactures graphite electrodes, a pine lumber facility in Bearden and the utility American Electric Power. A few requests involving permitting and reports also were submitted on behalf of local governments, including the cities of Monticello, Rogers and Russellville.

At the same time as the Arkansas Division of Environmental Quality processes these requests, the Natural Resources Defense Council and other environmental groups are suing President Donald Trump's administration over the EPA's own relaxed enforcement of environmental laws during the pandemic.

At the Ozark manufacturing facility of Tokai Carbon, because of reduced demand, the plant has not been operating at the 90% capacity required to perform stack testing of air emissions from the facility, according to plant manager Earl Calder.

Stack testing measures a sample from a source of air emissions to assess whether a facility is complying with pollution limits and to test the efficiency of any pollution-control equipment.

Calder wrote to the state environmental agency on April 17 asking for a delay in stack testing originally scheduled for this summer.

"The problem is, with the loss of business due to the economy shutting down and slowing down so much, we are nowhere near 90%, and it would create quite the burden to try to artificially get to that level to do the stack testing," Calder said in an interview.

He said the state agency on Tuesday approved his request for a testing extension until January 2021.

Tokai Carbon produces graphite electrodes that are used in the steelmaking process. The primary emissions from the Ozark manufacturing plant are sulfur dioxide, nitric oxide and particulate matter, Calder said.

The lumber and wood-products company Anthony Timberlands, based in Bearden, informed the state environmental agency earlier this month that the company had delayed stack testing of two boilers at its Bearden pine facility because of reductions in manpower.

The testing had been scheduled for the week of April 6.

"We've been trying to eliminate as many third-party contractors coming in and out of our mills as we can," Wilson Anthony, the company's director of regulatory compliance, told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. "And this was just another opportunity to eliminate a third-party contractor coming into the mill and having contact with our employees."

The reduction in personnel, coupled with the fact that a stack test requires more collaboration between employees, meant the company wanted to avoid a test during the outbreak if possible, he said.

Anthony Timberlands has already furloughed one shift as a result of declining demand, and to allow certain employees to take advantage of new unemployment benefits, according to Anthony.

The delayed testing will not cause an increase in the facility's carbon dioxide or particulate emissions from the boilers, which burn excess sawdust and bark to create steam to dry lumber, he said.

"This isn't a situation where we're asking for a waiver and then polluting more," Anthony said. "We're still going to be compliant with all our permit regulations."

Janet Henry, American Electric Power's deputy general counsel, wrote last month Becky Keogh, director of the environmental quality agency, to request a broad list of actions including suspension of sample tests and inspections as well as reporting deadline extensions during the pandemic. If the agency was unable to authorize these actions through a broadly applicable order, Henry encouraged the agency to create a streamlined system for entities to submit emergency requests for relief.

The utility's March 20 letter came in response to the agency's query about the types of situations that regulated entities might face during the outbreak, but before the agency issued its provisional guidance.

American Electric Power's subsidiary in Arkansas, Southwestern Electric Power Company (SWEPCO), operates coal-fired power plants in Fulton and Gentry, as well as a natural gas plant in Tontitown.

In the letter, Henry said the utility could not describe specific exemptions or relief that might be required.

"To be clear, SWEPCO is not at this time requesting relief from any specific emission limitation, technology-based standard, effluent limitation, water quality-based standard, or other requirement that applies to its facilities," she wrote.

Melissa McHenry, a spokeswoman for American Electric Power, told the Democrat-Gazette that the company could not offer specifics "because we have no way of knowing which employees or contractors might be affected by the virus."

"To date, we have not experienced any circumstances that have prevented us from operating our plants normally," McHenry wrote in an email.

The letter also noted that American Electric Power facilities have "a limited number of employees who are properly trained to perform some of the functions required by regulation or permit," including inspections, sampling, on-site testing and documenting the transportation of hazardous wastes.

Additionally, the utility told state regulators that contractors with the expertise to perform highly skilled tasks such as sampling or laboratory analysis "are likely to be in short supply, and present risks to themselves and our personnel if they are traveling to multiple sites in the regular course of their duties."

When the Department of Energy and Environment unveiled the new coronavirus-related enforcement policy, the agency framed the decision as a response to Gov. Asa Hutchinson's March 17 executive order directing state agencies to identify and suspend rules or statutes hampering their pandemic response efforts.

Describing the new guidance earlier this month, a spokesman for the Department of Energy and Environment said in a statement that "the representation that recent actions by DEQ and E&E, as a whole, will 'relax' enforcement or regulatory review is simply not true."

"In fact, the provisional guidance clearly states that requests will be dealt with on a case-by-case basis and that only compliance issues impacted directly by the COVID-19 pandemic will be considered," the agency spokesman said.

The director of the Arkansas chapter of the Sierra Club called the policy "ridiculous" at the time it was announced.

"It certainly doesn't help average Arkansans to allow more pollution during a time of respiratory pandemic," Glen Hooks said in an interview April 2.

At the federal level, the EPA is being taken to court over very similar guidance issued March 26, several days before Arkansas environmental regulators issued their own version.

In an April 16 complaint filed in federal court in New York, the Natural Resources Defense Council accused the EPA of ignoring a petition from the environmental nonprofit that asked the agency to force companies to disclose in writing when they stop monitoring and reporting emissions.

"EPA's new non-enforcement policy presents a huge threat to downstream, downwind, and fenceline communities around the country," the complaint states. "Environmental monitoring and reporting are essential for those communities. Without timely information about air and water emissions, people are unable to take steps to protect themselves from pollution or pursue appropriate enforcement against polluters."

Metro on 04/23/2020