Court: Firm, rehab owe unpaid crews

A federal judge has ordered Sen. Jim Hendren's plastics company and a drug rehabilitation program to pay $1.1 million to workers who went unpaid for their labor.

U.S. District Judge Timothy Brooks on Monday ordered Hendren Plastics and the Drug and Alcohol Recovery Program, known as DARP, to pay back wages and damages to 172 workers who volunteered for the program. According to Brooks, the defendants, for their own financial benefit, deployed individuals enrolled in the program who, at one time, faced criminal charges related to substance abuse.

"I'm not sure if most of these participants knew what DARP was really like," said attorney Tim Steadman, of Holleman and Associates P.A. The recovery program was marketed as a kind of halfway house that offers food, shelter and recovery services such as 12-step meetings and counseling. Upon arrival, however, the people in the program figured out it was "primarily a work program," Holleman said.

According to court documents, participants were transported from facilities operated by DARP Inc. of Decatur to nearby businesses such as Hendren Plastics, owned by Hendren, R-Sulphur Springs, the Senate president pro tempore.

Workers on the Hendren Plastics assembly line melted down plastic for use in boat slips and dock floats. Most, if not all, were sent to the recovery program in lieu of jail time through state drug courts. Plaintiffs contended they lived in poor conditions, were under threat of incarceration and were not paid for their labor, in violation of the Arkansas Minimum Wage Act.

Hendren, the nephew of Gov. Asa Hutchinson, said Wednesday that he plans to appeal the ruling.

"The implication that [Hendren Plastics] sought this out for cheap labor is completely false," Hendren said in a string of Twitter posts Wednesday. He said he had consulted with drug-court judges, who assured him it was not only legal but essential that Hendren and other companies participate with recovery programs to give nonviolent offenders an alternative to prison.

"While some of the program participants were a challenge, we saw several" turn their lives around, he wrote.

"The defendants were not operating as charities," Brooks said in his ruling. "They were businesses that manipulated the labor market and skirted compliance with the labor laws for their own private ends."

Hendren Plastics saved money by hiring the recovery center's participants, who, in turn displaced workers that Hendren would have ordinarily paid a higher rate, along with taxes and insurance withholdings, Brooks said in a Sept. 27 filing. The Drug and Alcohol Recovery Program, meanwhile, used payments from Hendren Plastics and other companies as operating revenue. None of the money went directly to the drug-court participants, except in the form of a stipend that could be up to $1,000, if they completed the yearlong program.

Hendren Plastics and the Drug and Alcohol Recovery Program are jointly and severably liable for $1,167,351 in wages, overtime pay and damages to the participants, documents show. A financial breakdown wasn't disclosed, but since the recovery program's revenue is predicated on payments from other businesses, it is likely that Hendren Plastics would foot most, if not all, of the bill.

"We need programs like these and employers who will give offenders a second chance," Hendren said on Twitter. "Even given the awful press, slanderous accusations, I don't regret trying to help."

Hendren Plastics stopped using the recovery program after the lawsuit was filed two years ago in the Western District of Arkansas. Hendren tweeted: "I will never forget watching 13 young men clean out their lockers, knowing they were likely going to have to serve time in jail or prison."

The Drug and Alcohol Recovery Program was once a licensed halfway house, where parolees could enroll as part of their early release. Records show Arkansas Community Correction withdrew its license in the fall of 2014, because the program did not pay its residents at least the minimum wage for their work. According to the program's tax returns, from August 2014 through July 2018, founders Raymond and Lynn Jones paid themselves $517,950 in salaries.

Representatives of the program did not immediately respond to phone calls seeking comment.

A similar case is working its way through an Oklahoma district court, where drug rehabilitation participants from another recovery program in Jay, Okla., claim they were transported to Simmons Foods plants in Northwest Arkansas where they worked without pay.

