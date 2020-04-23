Court restores state's abortion restriction

A divided federal appeals court on Wednesday dissolved a Little Rock federal judge's order last week allowing surgical abortions to proceed in Arkansas during the coronavirus pandemic.

The order again stops surgical abortions, which are available statewide only at Little Rock Family Planning Services, from taking place during the pandemic unless they are necessary to protect the life or health of the mother. The state considered surgical abortions that didn't meet the emergency criteria to be among elective procedures banned under an April 3 directive, and later issued a cease-and-desist order saying the clinic had violated the order on elective procedures.

But later Wednesday, Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced that the ban on elective procedures in Arkansas will be lifted, effective Monday, as part of an effort to gradually reopen the state to business.

Health Department Secretary Nate Smith clarified that, come Monday, nonessential surgeries will be allowed in Arkansas as long as they are not expected to require overnight hospitalization and as long as the patient hasn't had contact with anyone with covid-19 within the past 14 days and tests negative for the coronavirus up to 48 hours before surgery. The directive would allow surgical abortions to resume as long as the provider meets the requirements, he said.

The orders have created an on-again, off-again situation over surgical abortions in Arkansas since April 10, the day of the cease-and-desist order, but they have not affected medication abortions, which are available through the 10th week of pregnancy.

Meanwhile Wednesday, a hearing on a request for a preliminary injunction to block the elective-procedures rule as it applies to the clinic remains scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Friday in the Little Rock courtroom of U.S. District Judge Kristine Baker. Wednesday evening, attorneys for the clinic filed a motion asking Baker to issue an immediate restraining order or injunction preventing the state from enforcing the surgical abortion ban against patients who, as a result of the elective procedures ban, would be beyond the legal limit for obtaining an abortion by May 11, when the governor's order declaring a state of emergency in Arkansas will expire.

State law bans abortions after 21.6 weeks of pregnancy.

It was Baker's temporary restraining order blocking the state from enforcing both the elective-procedures directive, as it applied to the clinic, and the ensuing cease-and-desist order that led to Wednesday's ruling by a three-judge panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in St. Louis.

A 24-page opinion written by U.S. Circuit Judge Bobby Shepherd of El Dorado and joined by U.S. Circuit Judge Ralph Erickson of Fargo, N.D., cited the fact that Arkansas' elective-procedures ban "applies to all types of surgical procedures," without singling out abortion. They also noted that under the directive, "It is left to a patient's healthcare provider to determine whether a surgery is immediately necessary or whether it may be safely performed at a later date."

U.S. Circuit Judge James Loken of Minneapolis dissented with the majority order, but didn't issue a separate opinion explaining his dissent.

The majority opinion noted that Hutchinson's March 11 directive allowing the Health Department to do everything reasonably possible to respond to and recover from the pandemic will expire May 10, unless renewed. The elective procedures order and the cease-and-desist order were issued under that directive.

The opinion notes that surgical abortions, like other procedures, ordinarily require the use of personal protective equipment such as surgical masks, gloves, gowns and eye protection that the state is trying to preserve. It notes that on April 9, departmental inspectors conducted an unannounced inspection of the clinic and "found that the facility was still providing surgical abortions that were not deemed immediately necessary," resulting in the issuance of the cease-and-desist order the next day that stopped the clinic from performing nonemergency surgical abortions.

The 8th Circuit panel seemed to take issue with the clinic's arguments that the elective-procedures directive is part of the state's "long-running campaign to eliminate women's access to constitutionally guaranteed health care," rather than being motivated by a concern for public health.

The majority noted that allowing the state to seek intervention from the appellate court is "an extraordinary remedy" to be used only in the most "exceptional circumstances." It said this case met the criteria, since the state has "no other means to obtain the relief it seeks," adopting language from a recent 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruling that dissolved an injunction by a federal judge in Texas blocking enforcement of an abortion ban during the pandemic.

In Texas on Wednesday, Gov. Greg Abbott allowed some elective surgeries and procedures, including abortions, to resume, a month after banning them to open up bed space and medical equipment for covid-19 patients, according to the Austin American-Statesman.

Several states have tried to ban abortions as part of emergency orders against elective procedures. The 5th Circuit said on Monday that Texas can ban surgical and medication abortions during the pandemic. The Washington Post noted it's the first time a federal appeals court has allowed any state to have a complete ban on abortion since the 1973 U.S. Supreme Court case Roe v. Wade, which legalized abortion.

"Arkansas now joins Texas as the only states where state politicians have succeeded in barring virtually all procedural abortions (sometimes referred to as surgical abortions) during the COVID-19 crisis," the ACLU said Wednesday. "In four other states -- Alabama, Ohio, Oklahoma and Tennessee -- courts have ruled that attempts to bar abortion care are unjustified by the pandemic and are unconstitutional."

Ruth Harlow, senior staff attorney for the ACLU Reproductive Freedom Project, said the 8th Circuit decision "contradicts everything leading medical experts have told us about abortion -- that it is essential, time-sensitive health care, and it need not and must not be restricted" during the pandemic.

Attorney General Leslie Rutledge issued a statement saying "there is no longer a judge-made exemption for surgical abortions. ... This decision affirms that surgical abortions do not get special treatment."

Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin said, "Thanks to this ruling, abortion clinics will no longer be able to openly flout our state's directives by performing elective abortions and endangering the health and safety of Arkansans."

Family Council President Jerry Cox called the appellate court's opinion "a very good decision," adding, "Why should abortion clinics be open for business as usual when so many other clinics are closed?"

"Day after day, the number of individuals testing positive for, and dying from, COVID-19 continues to climb both in Arkansas and nationally," the appellate panel said in the opinion. "Additionally, PPE [personal protective equipment] continues to be used in hospitals each day."

It said the manner in which the American Civil Liberties Union of Arkansas filed its complaint against the state, through an existing lawsuit challenging state abortion laws, "is procedurally suspect at best," but said that because Baker permitted it, it cannot be appealed until the case is resolved. "Thus the state has no ability to challenge the amended complaint [over the elective procedures] which gave rise to the [temporary restraining order]."

When Baker declared the state directive to be "facially unconstitutional," the panel said, she "failed to meaningfully apply the Supreme Court's framework for reviewing constitutional challenges to state actions taken in response to a public health crisis. Such a failure constitutes a clear abuse of discretion."

The opinion cited a 1905 case, Jacobson v. Massachusetts, in which the Supreme Court said that when faced with a public health crisis, a state may implement measures that infringe on constitutional rights, subject to certain limitations. The panel said the court held that "a community has the right to protect itself against an epidemic of disease which threatens the safety of its members."

The high court said in Jacobson that in the context of a public health crisis, a state action can be constitutionally challenged only if, in purporting to protect public health and safety, it "has no real or substantial relation" to those objectives or is a "plain, palpable invasion of rights secured by fundamental law."

The opinion said Baker failed to apply the framework of the Jacobson opinion "and, thus, abused [her] discretion."

The majority called Baker's analysis of Jacobson "perfunctory," and said the state's interest in preserving personal protective resources and limiting social contact among patients, health care providers and staff "is clearly and directly related to public health during this crisis. ... The directive is a legally valid response to the circumstances confronted by the Governor and state health officials."

In another nod to the 5th Circuit, the 8th Circuit panel said "this is similar to other extreme measures that the state has taken, such as closing schools, prohibiting gatherings of more than ten people, and prohibiting restaurants and bars from offering dine-in services."

The appellate judges said they "are not convinced by [the clinic's] contention that it has a self-sustaining amount of PPE and that it will not draw upon state stockpiles," saying, "that does not lessen the problem of additional social contact between patients and providers."

The panel noted in a footnote that "the record does not suggest that the Governor of Arkansas or the ADH issued the directive in an attempt to deliberately exploit the present crisis as a pretext to target abortion providers."

"We agree with the Fifth Circuit's conclusion that such an emergency measure 'does not constitute anything like an outright ban or pre-viability abortion.' Accordingly, the ADH directive is not, beyond all question, a prohibition of pre-viability abortion in violation of the Constitution."

The panel found that Baker "usurped the power of state authorities by passing judgment on the wisdom and efficacy of ... emergency measures in midst of a public health crisis."

Information for this article was contributed by Andy Davis of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

Metro on 04/23/2020