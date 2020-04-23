Democrat-Gazette NFL first-round mock draft

1.) CINCINNATI BENGALS
PICK QB Joe Burrow, LSU
COMMENT The 2019 Heisman Trophy winner heads to his home state of Ohio to attempt to turn around the league's worst team.
2.) WASHINGTON REDSKINS
PICK DE Chase Young, Ohio State
COMMENT Washington will have no trouble making this pick on the dominant Buckeye.
3.) DETROIT LIONS
PICK CB Jeff Okudah, Ohio State
COMMENT Make it two Buckeyes in a row, as the Lions desperately need help in the secondary.
4.) NEW YORK GIANTS
PICK OT Tristan Wirfs, Iowa
COMMENT The Giants have their quarterback (Daniel Jones) and running back (Saquon Barkley), so now it's time to protect them.
5.) MIAMI DOLPHINS
PICK QB Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama
COMMENT The Dolphins have gone through so many signal-callers since the retirement of Dan Marino 20 years ago, so they'll land one of the most electrifying players in the draft.
6.) LOS ANGELES CHARGERS
PICK QB Justin Herbert, Oregon
COMMENT The Chargers get their franchise quarterback, who can sit a year behind Tyrod Taylor.
7.) CAROLINA PANTHERS
PICK LB/S Isaiah Simmons, Clemson
COMMENT The Panthers, located in Charlotte, N.C., won't have to go too far to land the versatile Simmons.
8.) ARIZONA CARDINALS
PICK DT Derrick Brown, Auburn
COMMENT Brown will start from Day One in the Valley of the Sun.
9.) JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS
PICK CB C.J. Henderson, Florida
COMMENT There are so many needs for the Jaguars, but they'll go secondary here with the first of their 12 picks.
10.) CLEVELAND BROWNS
PICK OT Jedrick Wills, Alabama
COMMENT Baker Mayfield needs protection, and the Browns will help him out here.
11.) NEW YORK JETS
PICK OT Mekhi Becton, Louisville
COMMENT Sam Darnold would be fine with this pick as the Jets attempt to keep him healthy.
12.) LAS VEGAS RAIDERS
PICK WR CeeDee Lamb, Oklahoma
COMMENT It's a great draft for wide receivers, and the Raiders take the first one off the board.
13.) SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS (FROM INDIANAPOLIS)
PICK WR Henry Ruggs III, Alabama
COMMENT The 49ers offense is one of the most versatile in the NFL, and the addition of Ruggs helps.
14.) TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS
PICK OT Andrew Thomas, Georgia
COMMENT Protecting Tom Brady is a must, so the Buccaneers won't hesitate with this pick.
15.) DENVER BRONCOS
PICK WR Jerry Jeudy, Alabama
COMMENT Drew Lock will appreciate this weapon from one of the nation's top programs.
16.) ATLANTA FALCONS
PICK DL Javon Kinlaw, South Carolina
COMMENT Dan Quinn knows a thing or two about defensive linemen, so he'll be glad to get this Gamecock star.
17.) DALLAS COWBOYS
PICK S Xavier McKinney, Alabama
COMMENT Safety is a critical position for the Cowboys to fill, and McKinney is the best one available.
18.) MIAMI DOLPHINS (FROM PITTSBURGH)
PICK OT Austin Jackson, Southern Cal
COMMENT Jackson helps improve the offensive line.
19.) LAS VEGAS RAIDERS (FROM CHICAGO)
PICK CB A.J. Terrell, Clemson
COMMENT The Raiders dip into the Clemson well once again, a year after picking Clelin Ferrell and Hunter Renfrow.
20.) JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS (FROM LA RAMS)
PICK DE K'Lavon Chaisson, LSU
COMMENT Chaisson may be the replacement for Yannick Ngakoue if he is traded.
21.) PHILADELPHIA EAGLES
PICK WR Justin Jefferson, LSU
COMMENT Carson Wentz deserves a better receiving group, and Jefferson will boost the Eagles' offense immediately.
22.) MINNESOTA VIKINGS (FROM BUFFALO)
PICK WR Denzel Mims, Baylor
COMMENT In the first of two picks for the Vikings in the first round, they'll get another weapon for Kirk Cousins.
23.) NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS
PICK DL A.J. Epenesa, Iowa
COMMENT Bill Belichick loves defense, and Epenesa is regarded as one of the best defensive prospects in the draft.
24.) NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
PICK LB Patrick Queen, LSU
COMMENT A linebacker from LSU drafted by New Orleans? That's cause for celebration for Saints fans.
25.) MINNESOTA VIKINGS
PICK CB Jaylon Johnson, Utah
COMMENT Mike Zimmer is a defensive coach, so he'll appreciate the chance to get Johnson, who is one of the top corners in the draft.
26.) MIAMI DOLPHINS (FROM HOUSTON)
PICK RB DeAndre Swift, Georgia
COMMENT The first-round haul for the Dolphins includes a quarterback, an offensive tackle and a running back. Not bad.
27.) SEATTLE SEAHAWKS
PICK DT Ross Blacklock, TCU
COMMENT The Seahawks may trade their first-round pick for the ninth year in a row, but if they stay at No. 27, they'll look to improve their pass rush.
28.) BALTIMORE RAVENS
PICK LB Kenneth Murray, Oklahoma
COMMENT The Ravens defense gets better with the addition of Murray.
29.) TENNESSEE TITANS
PICK OT Josh Jones, Houston
COMMENT Jones comes in and becomes the Titans' new right tackle after Jack Conklin left for Cleveland.
30.) GREEN BAY PACKERS
PICK QB Jordan Love, Utah State
COMMENT Sitting behind Aaron Rodgers would benefit Love's development.
31.) SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS
PICK C Cesar Ruiz, Michigan
COMMENT The 49ers don't have a pick in the second, third and fourth rounds, and could trade out of the 31st pick. Should they stay here, they'll take Ruiz to aid Kyle Shanahan's zone-blocking scheme.
32.) KANSAS CITY CHIEFS
PICK RB J.K. Dobbins, Ohio State
COMMENT The Super Bowl champions add another lethal player to their high-powered offense.
Sports on 04/23/2020
Print Headline: Democrat-Gazette NFL first-round mock draft