Democrat-Gazette NFL first-round mock draft

1.) CINCINNATI BENGALS

PICK QB Joe Burrow, LSU

COMMENT The 2019 Heisman Trophy winner heads to his home state of Ohio to attempt to turn around the league's worst team.

2.) WASHINGTON REDSKINS

PICK DE Chase Young, Ohio State

COMMENT Washington will have no trouble making this pick on the dominant Buckeye.

3.) DETROIT LIONS

PICK CB Jeff Okudah, Ohio State

COMMENT Make it two Buckeyes in a row, as the Lions desperately need help in the secondary.

4.) NEW YORK GIANTS

PICK OT Tristan Wirfs, Iowa

COMMENT The Giants have their quarterback (Daniel Jones) and running back (Saquon Barkley), so now it's time to protect them.

5.) MIAMI DOLPHINS

PICK QB Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama

COMMENT The Dolphins have gone through so many signal-callers since the retirement of Dan Marino 20 years ago, so they'll land one of the most electrifying players in the draft.

6.) LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

PICK QB Justin Herbert, Oregon

COMMENT The Chargers get their franchise quarterback, who can sit a year behind Tyrod Taylor.

7.) CAROLINA PANTHERS

PICK LB/S Isaiah Simmons, Clemson

COMMENT The Panthers, located in Charlotte, N.C., won't have to go too far to land the versatile Simmons.

8.) ARIZONA CARDINALS

PICK DT Derrick Brown, Auburn

COMMENT Brown will start from Day One in the Valley of the Sun.

9.) JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

PICK CB C.J. Henderson, Florida

COMMENT There are so many needs for the Jaguars, but they'll go secondary here with the first of their 12 picks.

10.) CLEVELAND BROWNS

PICK OT Jedrick Wills, Alabama

COMMENT Baker Mayfield needs protection, and the Browns will help him out here.

11.) NEW YORK JETS

PICK OT Mekhi Becton, Louisville

COMMENT Sam Darnold would be fine with this pick as the Jets attempt to keep him healthy.

12.) LAS VEGAS RAIDERS

PICK WR CeeDee Lamb, Oklahoma

COMMENT It's a great draft for wide receivers, and the Raiders take the first one off the board.

13.) SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS (FROM INDIANAPOLIS)

PICK WR Henry Ruggs III, Alabama

COMMENT The 49ers offense is one of the most versatile in the NFL, and the addition of Ruggs helps.

14.) TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

PICK OT Andrew Thomas, Georgia

COMMENT Protecting Tom Brady is a must, so the Buccaneers won't hesitate with this pick.

15.) DENVER BRONCOS

PICK WR Jerry Jeudy, Alabama

COMMENT Drew Lock will appreciate this weapon from one of the nation's top programs.

16.) ATLANTA FALCONS

PICK DL Javon Kinlaw, South Carolina

COMMENT Dan Quinn knows a thing or two about defensive linemen, so he'll be glad to get this Gamecock star.

17.) DALLAS COWBOYS

PICK S Xavier McKinney, Alabama

COMMENT Safety is a critical position for the Cowboys to fill, and McKinney is the best one available.

18.) MIAMI DOLPHINS (FROM PITTSBURGH)

PICK OT Austin Jackson, Southern Cal

COMMENT Jackson helps improve the offensive line.

19.) LAS VEGAS RAIDERS (FROM CHICAGO)

PICK CB A.J. Terrell, Clemson

COMMENT The Raiders dip into the Clemson well once again, a year after picking Clelin Ferrell and Hunter Renfrow.

20.) JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS (FROM LA RAMS)

PICK DE K'Lavon Chaisson, LSU

COMMENT Chaisson may be the replacement for Yannick Ngakoue if he is traded.

21.) PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

PICK WR Justin Jefferson, LSU

COMMENT Carson Wentz deserves a better receiving group, and Jefferson will boost the Eagles' offense immediately.

22.) MINNESOTA VIKINGS (FROM BUFFALO)

PICK WR Denzel Mims, Baylor

COMMENT In the first of two picks for the Vikings in the first round, they'll get another weapon for Kirk Cousins.

23.) NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

PICK DL A.J. Epenesa, Iowa

COMMENT Bill Belichick loves defense, and Epenesa is regarded as one of the best defensive prospects in the draft.

24.) NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

PICK LB Patrick Queen, LSU

COMMENT A linebacker from LSU drafted by New Orleans? That's cause for celebration for Saints fans.

25.) MINNESOTA VIKINGS

PICK CB Jaylon Johnson, Utah

COMMENT Mike Zimmer is a defensive coach, so he'll appreciate the chance to get Johnson, who is one of the top corners in the draft.

26.) MIAMI DOLPHINS (FROM HOUSTON)

PICK RB DeAndre Swift, Georgia

COMMENT The first-round haul for the Dolphins includes a quarterback, an offensive tackle and a running back. Not bad.

27.) SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

PICK DT Ross Blacklock, TCU

COMMENT The Seahawks may trade their first-round pick for the ninth year in a row, but if they stay at No. 27, they'll look to improve their pass rush.

28.) BALTIMORE RAVENS

PICK LB Kenneth Murray, Oklahoma

COMMENT The Ravens defense gets better with the addition of Murray.

29.) TENNESSEE TITANS

PICK OT Josh Jones, Houston

COMMENT Jones comes in and becomes the Titans' new right tackle after Jack Conklin left for Cleveland.

30.) GREEN BAY PACKERS

PICK QB Jordan Love, Utah State

COMMENT Sitting behind Aaron Rodgers would benefit Love's development.

31.) SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

PICK C Cesar Ruiz, Michigan

COMMENT The 49ers don't have a pick in the second, third and fourth rounds, and could trade out of the 31st pick. Should they stay here, they'll take Ruiz to aid Kyle Shanahan's zone-blocking scheme.

32.) KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

PICK RB J.K. Dobbins, Ohio State

COMMENT The Super Bowl champions add another lethal player to their high-powered offense.

Sports on 04/23/2020