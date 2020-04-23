Dutch crime show airs video of van Gogh heist at museum

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — All it took was a few sturdy swings with a sledgehammer and a prized painting by Vincent van Gogh was gone.
A Dutch crime-busting television show has aired security camera footage showing how an art thief smashed his way through reinforced glass doors at a museum in the early hours of March 30. He later hurried out through the museum gift shop with a van Gogh painting tucked under his right arm and the sledgehammer in his left hand.
