EDITORIAL: Well, it's a bold strategy

Arkansans tend to root for the professional teams in Missouri. Because they're neighbors. (Go Chiefs. Go Cards.) Now we're rooting for Missouri in the courtroom, even if this time the semi-home team are big underdogs.

The Show Me State has decided to do what some Republican congressional leaders have been threatening to do since this covid-19 pandemic started: make China pay. Here's more from the papers:

"The state of Missouri filed a lawsuit Tuesday against the Chinese government over the coronavirus, alleging that nation's officials are to blame for the global pandemic. The lawsuit, filed in federal court by the state's top prosecutor, alleges Chinese officials are 'responsible for the enormous death, suffering, and economic losses they inflicted on the world, including Missourians.'"

A lawsuit against the ChiComs? Is it really that easy to make them pay this way? Why didn't anyone think of it before?

Missouri's strategy isn't likely to pay off, though. According to the papers, "Lawsuits against other countries are typically fruitless because U.S. law generally prohibits them with rare exceptions."

Even still. We're pulling for you, Missouri. We're just not betting on you.

Editorial on 04/23/2020