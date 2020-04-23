Elton John postponing remainder of North American tour, including North Little Rock concert, to 2021

Elton John is postponing the remainder of the North American dates on his Yellow Brick Road tour. (AP file photo/Chris Pizzello)

Elton John is postponing the remainder of his North American leg of the "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" tour, rescheduling concert dates from May 22 through July 8, including the July 3 concert at North Little Rock’s Simmons Bank Arena, to as-yet unspecified dates in 2021.

“This tough decision has been made with the continued safety and well-being of his fans at a time when health services are under increased pressure and with the concern that these gatherings continue to risk accelerating the spread of [covid-19],” according to a news release.

Ticket holders should keep their original tickets, which will be honored at the rescheduled performances, the release said.