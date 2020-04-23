TAKEOUT TASTINGS: Family feasts

Family Meal No. 3 from Bruno's Little Italy features chicken or veal parmigiana, toasted ravioli, bread and dessert for four. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

We're all in this together, but in some households, there are more of us together than in others.

So restaurants all over the area have been shifting their focus not just toward takeout meals, but takeout meals for the entire family.

Hence this list, arranged alphabetically, which includes primarily places that have come to our attention. It is not intended to be in any way comprehensive; we know we've missed some prominent places. Hours and even whether any particular place is still open are subject to change, so we've provided phone numbers (for pickup or third-party delivery), websites and Facebook pages.

The usual disclaimers: Presence herein does not constitute an endorsement, nor does the absence represent a lack thereof. We're initially concentrating on places in the Little Rock metropolitan area; information on some North Little Rock establishments is courtesy of the North Little Rock Convention & Visitors Bureau. We have included prices when available, otherwise check online or call the restaurant.

• ARTHUR'S PRIME STEAKHOUSE/OCEANS AT ARTHUR'S, 16100 Chenal Parkway, (501) 821-1828, oceanslittlerock.com; arthursprimesteakhouse.com; facebook.com/JBSatArthurs; facebook.com/arthursprimesteakhouse. Family meal specials serve four; specials change daily — for example, the April 16 choice: smothered prime dry-aged ground steak, garlic mashed potatoes, sauteed green beans, or penne primavera with squash, zucchini and asparagus, both with Caesar salad and bread.

• BENIHANA, Wyndham Riverfront Little Rock, 2 Riverfront Place, North Little Rock, (501) 374-8081. "Chicken & Shrimp," "Steak & Chicken" and "Steak & Shrimp" family meals feed six.

• BIG ORANGE WEST/BIG ORANGE MIDTOWN, Promenade at Chenal, 17809 Chenal Parkway, Little Rock, (501) 821-1515; facebook.com/bigorangeburger; 207 N. University Ave., Little Rock, (501) 379-8715; facebook.com/BigOrangeMidtown; BigOrangeBurger.com. Family-style meals serving 4-6 include Thai Chop Salad ($18), Build Your Own Burger Pack ($42), Family Fry Tray ($12.50), Big Little Salad ($12.50), Big Orange Snack Pack ($18), Tender Lovin' Pack ($20) and the Big Dipper Pack ($12.50).

• BRUNO'S LITTLE ITALY, 310 Main St., Little Rock, (501) 372-7866; brunoslittleitaly.com; facebook.com/BrunosLittleItaly. Bruno's has added three Family-Style Travel Well Dinners to its pickup and delivery options, all including four cups of minestrone; an eight-piece order of toasted ravioli with choice of meat or marinara sauce; one cheese pizza or four dinner salads with the house vinegar-and-oil dressing; and four portions of dessert — the house-made Torta di Riecotta (cheesecake) or chocolate torte (and yes, you can mix or match). The $60 dinner includes four portions of spaghetti and meat or marinara sauce; the two $80 dinners offer the option of chicken or veal parmigiana or fettuccine Alfredo with grilled chicken. (No substitutions.)

• CANTINA LAREDO, 207 N. University Ave., Little Rock, (501) 280-0407, cantinalaredo.com; facebook.com/CantinaLaredoLittleRock. Tamales by the Dozen complete meal kits include 12 tamales (chicken with tomatillo sauce or beef with chili con carne), a bowl of chili con queso, two pints of cilantro lime rice and two pints of black beans, feeds 6-8.

• CAPITOL SMOKEHOUSE & GRILL, 915 W. Capitol Ave., Little Rock, (501) 372-4227; capitolsmokehouseandgrill.com; facebook.com/Capitol-Smokehouse-and-Grill-20267253115. Lunch service has been suspended, but the downtown restaurant is offering weekday family-style dinners for four with choice of two sides and four rolls. "Pig Out Dinners" include a pound of pulled pork with four buns, two sides, for $33.99; the same setup with a pound of sliced beef brisket is $41.96, and a quart of banana pudding or four gooey butter bars are $9.99. Order 24 hours in advance, for next day, post-3 p.m. curbside pickup or delivery.

• CHI'S ASIAN CAFE, 3421 Old Cantrell Road, Little Rock, (501) 916-9973, facebook.com/Chis-Asian-Cafe-103422431150655. The "Pack for 2," $24.99, offers a choice of two entrees, plus steamed or fried rice, four egg rolls and four pieces of Crab Rangoon. The "Pack for 4," $41.99, is a choice of three entrees and the same sides. Entree choices: sesame, sweet & sour, cashew and General Gau's chicken; moo goo gai pan; Kung Pao chicken or beef; beef & broccoli; pepper steak; twice-cooked pork; and lo mein (choice of chicken/pork/beef/shrimp/combo).

• CHILI'S GRILL & BAR, locations around the area, chilis.com/menu/party-platters. The chain has repurposed its party platters as family meals. Small platters serve four, large platters serve 6-8.

• CHUY'S TEX MEX, 16001 Chenal Parkway, Little Rock, (501) 821-2489; 5105 Warden Road, North Little Rock, (501) 771-2440; chuys.com. Four family dinner kits — taco, fajita, enchilada and nacho packages — are $20-$50.

• COTIJA'S MEXICAN GRILL, 406 Louisiana St., Little Rock, (501) 244-0733; cotijaslr.com; facebook.com/Cotijas-Mexican-Grill-178107615538610. Family trays, dozen tacos or enchiladas, rice and beans, chips and salsa are $25; chicken or steak fajitas for four, rice and beans, chips and salsa, $30 ($5 extra for shrimp).

• CRACKER BARREL, locations around the area, crackerbarrel.com/menu/family-meal-baskets. The family-pack list includes main dishes — catfish, meatloaf, chicken 'n' dumplings — and an all-day pancake package.

• EAT MY CATFISH, locations in Little Rock, North Little Rock, Conway, Bryant, Fayetteville, eatmycatfish.com. The Ultimate Family Pack, Chicken Family Pack and Catfish Family Pack range from $17-$32.

• FLYWAY BREWING, 314 Maple St., North Little Rock, (501) 812-3192, flywaybrewing.com, facebook.com/flywaybrewingcompany. Gina's Daily Meat & Three offers a choice of meat (roasted turkey, smothered pork chop, meatloaf), three large sides, daily bread option and a 64-ounce growler fill, is $49.99; call one full hour ahead, feeds 4-6. Other options include a quart of Gina's Gumbo ($22.99), quart of sweet potato and duck chowder, $15.99; and a quart of chicken and dumplings, $15.99. Check their Facebook page for daily specials.

• GRAMPA'S CATFISH, 11608 Maumelle Blvd., North Little Rock, (501) 904-5355; grampasnlr.com; facebook.com/grampasnlr. On the website's online ordering menu, click on "Carry Out Only" to find the Catfish Family Pack — 12 catfish filet strips, pint of cole slaw, large box of fries, 12 hush puppies, $28.99, and the Sportsball Pack — 10 catfish strips, 12 chicken tenders, 20 hush puppies, a pint of coleslaw and a pint of potato salad, each $35.99.

• JACOB'S WINGS & GRILL, 5200 John F. Kennedy Blvd., North Little Rock, (501) 508-5783; jwgkitchen.com; facebook.com/jacobsnlr. You can order, for pickup or third-party delivery, 16 or 20 wings, choice of two flavors; 50 piece, choice of four flavors; or more than 50 in six flavors.

• LAKEWOOD FISH & SEAFOOD HOUSE, 4801 North Hills Blvd., North Little Rock, (501) 758-4299; lwfsh.com; facebook.com/LakewoodSeafoodHouse. Family meals to go include tacos, a seafood platter (shrimp, oysters, catfish, chicken) and small or large baskets of catfish and/or chicken tenders. Military, firefighter and law enforcement officers receive a 15% discount in uniform or with ID.

• LINDSEY'S BBQ & HOSPITALITY HOUSE, 207 Curtis Sykes Drive, North Little Rock, (501) 374-5707; lindseybbq.com; facebook.com/Lindseybbq. Family Packs change daily; options include barbecue pork, barbecue beef, fried chicken, smoked chicken and fried catfish.

• MAMA'S GYROS GRILL, 3309 E. Kiehl Ave., Sherwood, (501) 833-0306 or (501) 920-4065; mamasgyrosgrill.com; facebook.com/mamasgyrosgrill1. The family pack includes four gyros sandwiches (original or chicken), one large Greek salad, four bags of chips and four pieces of baklava for $29.95.

• MCALISTER'S DELI, locations around the area, mcalistersdeli.com. Family meals, $38.99, come with a main dish, family-size side and a gallon of beverage.

• THE ORIGINAL SCOOPDOG, 5508 John F Kennedy Blvd., North Little Rock, (501) 753-5407; thescoopdog.com; facebook.com/thescoopdog. Quarts of their frozen custard are available to-go via the drive-thru.

• PANERA BREAD, locations around Central Arkansas, panerabread.com. The Family Feast, $29 ($33 with cookies) for pickup or delivery, includes two half sandwiches, two kids' sandwiches, one whole salad, family mac & cheese and a whole French baguette.

• RED LOBSTER, 8407 W. Markham St., Little Rock, (501) 224-0940; 3707 McCain Blvd., North Little Rock, (501) 753-4000; redlobster.com (most, if not all, locations elsewhere in the state temporarily closed). Four seafood-based family feast options serve 4-6.

• STAR OF INDIA, 301 N Shackleford Road, Little Rock, (501) 227-9900; lrstarofindia.com; facebook.com/lrstarofindia offers three family meal packages — one vegetarian entree (saag paneer, malai kofta, paneer makhani) or vegan entree (dal takra, tofu masala, vegetable korma) with rice, vegetable samosa and naan, feeds 10-12, $40; one meat entree (chicken tikka masala, lamb kofta or chicken curry), same sides, $50.

• TACOS 4 LIFE, locations around the area, tacos4life.com. Tacos, deluxe tacos, nacho and rice bowl family packs range from $30-$35; also available: tacos by the dozen.

• TAZIKI'S MEDITERRANEAN CAFE, locations around Central Arkansas, tazikis.com. "Dinner for 4" includes a choice of grilled chicken breast, beef tender, herb-roasted pork loin, chargrilled lamb, with Greek salad, roasted new potatoes or basmati rice, choice of baked pita chips or soft pita, for $37.99-$44.99; add grilled vegetables, $4.99. Lemon chicken soup "for the group" is $14.99. And they now deliver.

• TRIO'S, 8200 Cantrell Road, Little Rock, 501-221-3330, triosrestaurant.com, facebook.com/TriosLR. Family dinner meals and bulk orders for pick-up and home delivery serve either 4 or 6: chicken or shrimp enchiladas, chicken spaghetti, Our Favorite Lasagna or Beef Stroganoff. Fridge-stocking supplements, by the quart, the pound or per person, include Trio's spicy spinach dip, hummus, whole quiches, soups of the day, salads and desserts.

