Fort Smith native Jonathan Karrant livestreaming jazz concert from Las Vegas home

Jonathan Karrant, born and raised in Fort Smith, is now another successful Arkansan in the entertainment business. The jazz singer will livestream a concert Friday from his home in Las Vegas via the web platform Stage It (Stageit.com). (Special to the Democrat-Gazette/Edison Graff)

Jonathan Karrant, the jazz singer from Fort Smith who livestreamed a concert from his family's living room at the beginning of the state's covid-19 shelter-at-home advisory, is having a few more friends over for another show.

Karrant, who in March had come to Fort Smith to perform at a local venue, heeded the warnings and decided to stay put to wait the virus out with family. Itching to perform, though, Karrant called on Little Rock musician Dell Smith to accompany him for a concert on the web platform Stage It (stageit.com), whereby viewers pay a cover charge and can also tip the musician and interact during the show.

The singer is doing another show on Stage It Friday, and this time viewers can see him in his natural habitat — he flew back to his home in Las Vegas over the weekend, and will perform with pianist Jason Corpuz this time. "From my living room to yours. ... I feel that music can be very healing and uplifting, needed now more than ever. This is a fun way to stay in touch and socialize never leaving your house. Relax in your own home and enjoy. Let's share the love," Karrant says in a press release.

Music fans can sign up easily on the Stage It website and search the shows and artists. Once you have an account, buy Stage It's virtual currency, called Notes, for 10 cents each. The minimum purchase is $5 or 50 Notes. For Karrant's 30-minute Vegas show, it's pay what you can to enter. (Last time, Karrant charged 35 Notes, or $3.50, so it's always a bargain.)

Artists who have done shows or signed up to livestream on the service include George Clinton, Jon Bon Jovi, Sara Bareilles, Bonnie Raitt, Common and Indigo Girls.

Style on 04/23/2020