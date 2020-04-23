Georgia-based manufacturer to build Crossett plant, hire 70 full-time employees

A pile of dollar bills is shown in New York in this Oct. 24, 2016, file photo. (AP / Mark Lennihan )

Cynergy Cargo, a Georgia-based manufacturer of cargo trailers, said Thursday it will build a plant in the Crossett Industrial Park and hire 70 full-time employees within 24 months.

Carpenters, welders and electricians, among others, will be needed for the plant, the company said.

Cynergy employs about 60 people at its facility in Douglas, Ga., where it runs two production lines, the company said.

“This is a great project that is hitting at the perfect time to both create jobs and lift the spirits of this community,” Mike Smith, executive director of the Crossett Economic Development Foundation, said in a statement that accompanied Cynergy’s announcement.

Cynergy Cargo began making enclosed cargo trailers in 2012 and has since manufactured more than 30,000 trailers that have been sold throughout the U.S. and Canada, the company said.

Vigler Mazariegos, Cynergy’s owner, cited support from state and local leaders among the reasons for selecting Crossett for the new plant.

While the plant is under construction, Cynergy will operate a temporary facility in Crossett, the company said.