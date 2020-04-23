ALTERNATIVE ENTERTAINMENT: Get yappy, get a haircut, do the zoo and boogie

Milo, a really big and cutely demanding customer at Little Rock's Bark Bar, is ready to order in this file photo. The Bark Bar, closed for a month along with other such establishments, due to the covid-19 pandemic, has begun hosting Zoom app Yappy Hours so its customers can still socialize. (Democrat-Gazette file photo)

Hairdressers and barbers are getting restless, prompting one, Deidra Adamson, to start Moveon.org petition to Gov. Asa Hutchinson to reopen their shops beginning April 27.

"Allow hair and barber salons to soft open on April 27th. With one client at a time while wearing gloves and masks. Why is this important? Cosmetologists have been out of work for a while now. For some, it's their sole source of income for their families. Most have their own space in their own area. They can still be socially distant from others in their salon. They can wear masks and gloves while only handling one client at a time."

At deadline, the petition had 22,422 signatures of 25,000 needed to get the petition in the governor's hands. In the meantime, just look at your hair, would you? Yikes!

If you can't wait until Monday for a chance at an appointment locally, there is hope, but only if you have a friend who can help, the proper tools and $18 to spend, knowing the money is helping out an out-of-work coiffeur or coiffeuse from a "world-class" stylist.

A very with-it entrepreneur, or as they call themselves these days "a maker" has developed an online format to help you with your out of control hair. Now you can get "virtual cuts that make you look like you've got it together" from a website I read about via Product Hunt (producthunt.com), a website I follow on which these makers introduce new products and services.

Youprobablyneedahaircut.com claims to "connect you to top barbers from Williamsburg, a village in Brooklyn, N.Y., Los Angeles, Paris and Montreal via video chat to coach you through giving yourself your own haircut, or coaching your friend to give you a haircut."

Click on "Book a Cut" and fill out the form. Do you want a 20-minute men's cleanup cut for $18 or a men's full 50-minute cut for $50? Women, who are assumed to have lots more hair than men by hairstylists and therefore pay more, can get instructions for a 20-minute bangs cut for $18; a full 75-minute cut for $75. Kids' cuts are $40, and gift certificates are available.

Instructions are as follows:

Step 1: Get tools ready. Find or buy your best pair of hair-cutting scissors or razor for you men's, women's or kids' haircuts

Step 2: Book an appointment

Step 3: Video chat with your stylist who will coach you (or your friend) through your haircut session

Step 4: Look great

"We look forward to guiding you through your haircut."

GET YAPPY!

At least one bar in town has figured out how to put together a virtual happy hour. Only Little Rock's Bark Bar at 1201 S. Spring St., caters to canines and their humans and is calling its get-togethers Yappy Hours, held via the Zoom online meeting application.

"We wanted to create a fun way for our Barkansas community to stay in touch and keep the pawty going, so we decided to host virtual Yappy Hours every Saturday at 5 p.m.," says owner Elizabeth Michael via email.

"Admission is limited to 10. Annual members can attend free; otherwise, admission is $5, which goes toward a raffle and game. Every week the theme is different. Last week, the theme was Dog Tricks, so all doggos showed off their trick and one lucky puppers and its human won a prize of our 'If I Can't Bring My Dog I'm Not Going!' T-shirt. Our first theme was a Meet & Greet with the winner receiving a Barkansas! Tumbler. This week's theme is Origin Stories, so every human can tell their dog's "gotcha" or origin story. How the pair came to be. Folks can register here: barkbar.com/products/virtual-yappy-hour."

Check out the video link for a highlights reel of the last Yappy Hour.

ZOO TO DO

Wednesday was Earth Day — its 50th anniversary — but the celebration is ongoing at the Little Rock Zoo (littlerockzoo.com), where an online Party for the Planet continues until Saturday. The "parties" feature chats with the animal keepers, conversations and a printable packet with activities for home.

Today at 2 p.m. hop online for the Monarchs Conservation Chat and print a Monarchs Packet.

Friday at 11 a.m., enjoy the Pollinators Conservation Chat and Pollinator Packet.

Friday at 2 p.m, take in the Cheetah Keeper Chat.

Saturday at 11 .m., take part in the Your Role in Conservation Chat and get an iNaturalist Packet.

Saturday at 2 p.m., log on for Miguel the Armadillo Keeper Chat.

These are trying times for the Little Rock Zoo, where gate admissions and memberships are the main source of income for the animal care budgets. The zoo is asking for special donations to the Little Rock Zoo Recovery Fund, set up through the Arkansas Zoological Foundation. Donate here: https://tinyurl.com/ycapa6ak.

There's also a special on yearly memberships.

"Now more than ever your membership can make a difference. All proceeds from membership sales directly help fund Zoo operations, and there's never been a more critical need. The Zoo will lose essential funding while its doors are closed with the loss of gate revenue, concession and other sales. Your membership purchase will help keep the Zoo operational. Join before April 30 to receive a full 14 months of membership; that is two extra months FREE! This offer applies to any renewals or new memberships during our temporary closure. Your membership will begin the month we reopen! Current Members: Due to the Zoo's temporary closure, we are extending membership expiration dates on ALL current memberships by two months. We will add additional value to your membership, should we remain closed longer," according to a news release.

To donate or to buy a membership, visit littlerockzoo.com and click on the little blue "Membership" link at the top. Follow the video link to see a penguin from the zoo take over Little Rock City Hall and get one over on Mayor Frank Scott, with assistance from the city's suspicious communications and marketing manager Lamor Williams.

MUSIC A-GO-GO

One thing that there hasn't been a lack of in these viral times is music specials and livestreaming concerts. They just keep coming, like Lady Gaga's "One World: Together at Home" on Saturday, which raised millions for the covid-19 relief effort. We saw the Rolling Stones like never before, a vulnerable Taylor Swift singing a touching song she wrote about her mother's cancer diagnosis, and Elton John playing a baby grand piano in a driveway with his sons' basketball goal in sight.

Coming Friday is the Play on Fest, a benefit for the President Donald Trump-spurned World Health Organization, which is inviting viewers to "relive epic performances." Stages from which the shows have been collected include Coachella, Sydney Opera House, Lollapalooza, Apollo Theater and Red Rocks Amphitheater. Warner Music Group labels are providing the music, with footage from such artists as Bruno Mars, Coldplay, Green Day, Cardi B, Ed Sheeran and much more.

The stream can be watched via YouTube.com/songkick. Check out the lineup or donate to the cause at playonfest.org. LL Cool J kicks off the show at noon.

