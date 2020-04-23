Goodell to open mansion to draft viewers

Here's a few things to expect when the NFL Draft starts tonight live from Commissioner Roger Goodell's basement.

Unlike most American men, Goodell doesn't need a haircut. Goodell doesn't go to barbershops; hairstylists come to him.

Don't expect to see any half-empty paint cans, ladders or boxes of Christmas decorations in his basement, either.

People who make around $40 million a year don't have basements like the local bakery owner.

Goodell probably hasn't taken a commercial flight since his first private jet experience, and he hasn't played a municipal golf course in so long he probably denies he ever did.

In fact, as the son of a former U.S. senator, Goodell may have known only country clubs growing up.

His wife's father, Sam Skinner, is a former secretary of transportation and White House chief of staff under George H.W. Bush.

Goodell's home is pretty much a mansion.

He earned his economics degree from Washington and Jefferson, a private college in Washington, Pa.

He worked his way from NFL intern to becoming one of the most powerful men in sports. He is a shrewd businessman.

Now, he's piloting the NFL toward its season during the coronavirus storm. It appears to be all systems go for the 2020 season.

If there is another wave of the virus two weeks after the season starts, don't expect it to touch Goodell. He's the Teflon Don of the NFL.

For weeks, trades and free-agent signings have been made as the NFL has dominated sports headlines.

On Tuesday, it was Rob Gronkowski being traded from New England to Tampa Bay, where he will join his friend and former teammate Tom Brady.

Gronkowski retired in March 2019, but with a final season on his contract set to pay a $10 million salary, the lure of joining Brady seemed to be too much to ignore.

Maybe.

Or if the season isn't played and he's an active player on a team, he'll receive some sort of compensation.

That's just speculation because it seems the NFL -- with its big-money TV contracts -- is determined to have football this fall.

It is not known yet whether players will have to sign a waiver ensuring they won't sue their teams or the NFL if they get covid-19.

It is known that from the safety of his basement, Goodell won't be affected.

In other NFL Draft news, according to almost every mock draft, the Cincinnati Bengals will go with LSU's Joe Burrow with the first pick. The Bengals already have declared him the real deal.

Unfortunately, Burrow will most likely be thrown into a starting role and struggle because the speed of the game is entirely different in the NFL.

Preparing a quarterback by having him serve as an understudy, like Aaron Rodgers or Patrick Mahomes, is a rare occurrence in today's NFL.

Teams want all the bang they can get for their bucks.

Burrow started his college career at Ohio State before transferring to LSU, where he led the Tigers to the national championship last season.

If Burrow had stayed at Ohio State, tonight's first three picks could have been Buckeyes. Defensive end Chase Young and cornerback Jeff Okudah are predicted to go second and third, respectively.

The next SEC player projected to be drafted is Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. He could go at No. 5 to the Miami Dolphins.

There's concerns about his health after Tagovailoa suffered injuries during his sophomore and junior seasons at Alabama, so he could drop.

The first round, with 32 picks, might have as many as 14 players from the SEC.

