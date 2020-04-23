Gunfire in Helena leaves child hurt

A child was shot and a pregnant woman was injured Tuesday afternoon in Helena-West Helena.

Officers were sent around 3 p.m. to the 500 block of Elm Street and found the child with a gunshot wound. The woman ran away from the gunfire, then tripped and fell, injuring her abdomen, police said.

The child was still being treated, police investigator Wesley Smith said Wednesday morning, but the woman and the child she is carrying are "fine."

Police are seeking two people of interest in the case, an adult and a teenager.

