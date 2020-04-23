Abortion hearing for Little Rock clinic canceled

A hearing scheduled for Friday morning to consider a Little Rock abortion clinic's arguments against the state's temporary ban on surgical abortions has been canceled after state officials indicated they were preparing to lift the ban.

U.S. District Court Judge Kristine Baker canceled the hearing in an order handed down Thursday afternoon.

She did so at the request of Little Rock Family Planning Services. Attorneys for the abortion clinic said in court filings that the announcement by Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Wednesday that the Health Department would lift its ban on elective surgical procedures starting Monday, April 27, had potentially made the matter moot.



The Health Department had ordered Little Rock Family Planning Services to stop performing surgical abortions on April 10 in order to comply with its prohibition on elective procedures.

A few days later, Baker blocked the order, allowing the clinic to to continue performing surgical abortions. Baker was overruled on Wednesday by the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which reinstated the ban.

The Health Department has yet to issue its official order on how elective surgeries will resume April 27. In the meantime, the ban on surgical abortions remains in place.