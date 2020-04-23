DEAR READERS: When your houseplant has outgrown its container and needs repotting, here's a hint that makes the job less messy:

Before adding the potting soil to the new, larger pot, cover the drainage hole inside the pot with a single layer of newspaper. This will allow the water to drain but keeps the soil from coming out. Don't worry. The newspaper will not harm the plant and dissolves over time.

DEAR HELOISE: Being stuck at home these days, I'm getting my exercise with more walks with our dog. We are required to use a poop bag. Since garbage pickup is only once a week, to avoid a stinky garage, I got a plastic container with a tight lid and added some kitty litter in the bottom. After a walk, I drop the bag into the container. When garbage pickup day comes, I empty the container in the garbage bag.

-- Dale in California

DEAR READERS: What's your favorite lip color for spring? Berry, peach, pink, nude or just a clear gloss? Whichever you choose, you'll need to prep your lips first. Dead, dry skin can roughen up lips. Exfoliate your lips with a mild sugar scrub, or buff with your toothbrush. Next, apply lip balm for moisture.

To create the look of larger lips, line them just outside the natural line with a lip pencil. For staying power, fill in the lip with the pencil, blot with a tissue and apply lipstick over the pencil. Blot once more.

DEAR HELOISE: I read your column every day. When I wash a load of shirts, I only run the dryer for six to eight minutes. I remove the damp shirts and hang each one on THREE hangers instead of just one; this avoids "hanger bumps." The dampness and gravity remove wrinkles, and less time in the clothes dryer makes the clothes last longer.

-- William S., Indiana

DEAR HELOISE: When I have a sweater that needs to lie flat to dry, I turn my laundry basket on its side, where its holes are, and lay the sweater there. The holes allow air to circulate, drying the sweater.

-- Kathryn, California

DEAR HELOISE: I save my eggshells and crush them to add to my garden soil for extra calcium, or to mix with used coffee grounds to make a cocktail for my vegetable plants.

-- Sherry, Florida

