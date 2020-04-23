• Charles "Stormy" Mayo, director of the right whale program for the Center for Coastal Studies in Provincetown, Mass., said it's "always a relief to see the mothers and their offspring arrive unscathed" after researchers spotted the spring's first two mother/calf pairs of the endangered species in Cape Cod Bay.

• Melanie Chambers, 39, of Andalusia, Ala., accused of hosting a party at her home attended by about 50 people and then coughing in the face of an officer who arrived to shut it down, was charged with violating the state's coronavirus stay-at-home order, police said.

• Stormie Watkins, 52, a 911 center supervisor in Cartersville, Ga., was arrested on three counts of computer invasion of privacy after state investigators determined that she illegally accessed criminal-history files for personal use.

• Michaela Harman, 24, of Westminster, Colo., faces child-abuse and negligence charges after police said her 7-year-old son accidentally shot and killed his younger sister after finding and playing with a loaded shotgun at their home.

• Sara Brady, 40, an Idaho anti-vaccine activist, was arrested by Meridian police who said she repeatedly refused orders to leave a city playground with her children after it had been closed to the public because of the coronavirus pandemic.

• Shiva Chandan Reddy Thudi, 26, of Irving, Texas, pleaded guilty to stealing more than $100,000 from people at a New Hampshire college by selling them fake ownership interests in several films and then using the money for himself, federal prosecutors said.

• Mark Gooch, 21, an airman stationed at Luke Air Force Base in Glendale, Ariz., was arrested in the death of a 27-year-old Mennonite woman who was a Sunday School teacher and whose body was found off a forest road in northern Arizona two months ago, authorities said.

• Shawn Meredinger, 50, the former assistant director of information security at Valdosta State University in Georgia, was arrested after authorities said he sent email death threats to several workers at universities in California, Indiana and Texas.

• Becky Ames, the mayor of Beaumont, Texas, who was photographed soaking her fingertips in acetone at a closed nail shop, denied violating the city's stay-at-home order, saying she was at the shop learning how to remove her artificial nails on her own.

