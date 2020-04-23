Jacksonville police investigating shooting death of man, 27

A Jacksonville police vehicle is shown in this 2014 file photo. ( Staton Breidenthal)
Jacksonville police are investigating a Wednesday night homicide, according to a press release from spokeswoman April Kiser.
Officers arrived just after 10:30 p.m. at the scene on 7018 S. First St., where a victim later identified as Chad Thomas, 27, was suffering from gunshot wounds, the release said.
Thomas was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries, according to the release.
