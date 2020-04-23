Sections
Jacksonville police investigating shooting death of man, 27

by William Sanders | Today at 3:46 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption A Jacksonville police vehicle is shown in this 2014 file photo. ( Staton Breidenthal)

Jacksonville police are investigating a Wednesday night homicide, according to a press release from spokeswoman April Kiser.

Officers arrived just after 10:30 p.m. at the scene on 7018 S. First St., where a victim later identified as Chad Thomas, 27, was suffering from gunshot wounds, the release said.

Thomas was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries, according to the release.

