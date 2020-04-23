Keep guilty verdicts in boy's slaying, Rutledge asks court

NWA Democrat-Gazette/FLIP PUTTHOFF Mauricio Torres is taken Tuesday Nov. 15 2016 from the courtroom after being sentenced to death for the murder of a six-year-old.

BENTONVILLE -- Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge has asked the state Supreme Court to find the guilty verdicts should remain for Mauricio Torres, which means his punishment would be the only issue for another jury to decide.

Torres, 50, of Bella Vista is charged with capital murder and battery in connection with the beating and killing of his 6-year-old son. Maurice Isaiah Torres died March 30, 2015, at a Bella Vista medical clinic. A medical examiner testified at two trials that the child's death was caused by a bacterial infection resulting from sodomy and chronic child abuse.

Torres has twice been convicted of murder and battery.

He was tried and convicted in 2016 and sentenced to death, but last year the Arkansas Supreme Court overturned the conviction and ordered Torres be given a new trial.

A second jury convicted Torres last month of the same charges. However, Benton County Circuit Judge Brad Karren declared a mistrial during the sentencing phase after a witness tried to attack Torres in the courtroom while the jury was present. A Sheriff's Office deputy and bailiff had to stop the witness from reaching Torres.

Karren ruled Torres should have another trial.

The judge has scheduled the third trial to begin Aug. 24.

