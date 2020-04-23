Mexico's leader bonding with Trump

This combination of file photos shows Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, left, on Nov. 29, 2019, in Mexico City and President Donald Trump on April 17, 2020, in Washington. (AP File Photo)

MEXICO CITY -- The coronavirus pandemic stood to have been a fraught moment for U.S.-Mexico relations -- two leaders from opposite ends of the political spectrum facing the largest crisis ever confronted by either administration.

Instead, presidents Donald Trump and Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador appear so chummy that the Mexican president, who has not traveled outside his country since taking office nearly 18 months ago, is talking about visiting his U.S. counterpart. It's almost enough to forget that less than a year ago Trump threatened to put crippling tariffs on Mexican exports.

As a candidate, Trump said some Mexicans crossing the border brought drugs, crime and "tremendous infectious disease" to the U.S. After taking office, he continued to promise to build a border wall and make Mexico pay for it.

But this month Trump called Lopez Obrador "a very good friend" and praised his "tremendous intelligence." His Mexican counterpart described their relationship as a "friendship" and said Trump had spoken to him with a lot of "fondness."

The two have consistently denied observers any fireworks, and their common ground in the virus crisis appears to be an eagerness to reactivate their economies.

The warmth between them recently yielded some benefit to Mexico. To complete an agreement among oil-producing nations to reduce production, Trump offered to make a deeper cut to U.S. production, because Lopez Obrador said Mexico could not afford to.

Then on Friday, Trump appeared to grant a favor to Lopez Obrador. The Mexican president said Trump called him and said that Mexico would get 1,000 ventilators by the end of the month with the option to buy more.

"It's a new gesture of solidarity with Mexico," Lopez Obrador wrote on Twitter. "I proposed the possibility of meeting in June or July to personally express our appreciation."

Earlier that day, Lopez Obrador had said at his daily news conference that Trump "has been respectful of the people and government of Mexico."

"There isn't the belittling of Mexicans like there had been before, there isn't with the same intensity," he added.

On Monday, the Department of Homeland Security reached agreement with Mexico and Canada to continue restricting nonessential travel at U.S. borders for another month. Later, in a tweet, Trump said he was temporarily suspending immigration to the U.S. to curb the virus, though with all the other immigration restrictions, it was not immediately clear who would be affected.

Last year, Mexico signed a new regional free-trade agreement with the U.S. and Canada, which had been a Trump priority. Lopez Obrador, who rails against the neoliberal legacy of his predecessors -- privatizing state-owned businesses, weakening unions -- almost daily, went along with it.

When the number of asylum seekers showing up at the U.S.-Mexico border began last year to overwhelm the U.S. capacity to process them, Mexico averted Trump's tariff threat by deploying its newly minted National Guard, which stopped mostly Central Americans headed north. The Mexican government also let the U.S. expand a program to make asylum seekers wait in Mexico while their cases were processed in the U.S.

Lopez Obrador "has shown an incredible penchant for appeasement" of Trump, said Tony Payan, director of the Center for the United States and Mexico at Rice University's Baker Institute for Public Policy. "He's up against a wall. He has no choice. Picking a fight with Washington today would absolutely and completely poison the waters more than they're already poisoned. He's got no other choice but to cooperate with Mr. Trump. And I think Mr. Trump knows it."

In Mexico, Lopez Obrador's hardened position on immigration has not appeared to hurt him with his base, said Ivonne Acuna Murillo, a political science professor at Mexico City's Iberoamerican University.

As for Lopez Obrador's recent coziness with Trump, Acuna also thinks he has little choice.

"During the campaign, [Lopez Obrador] said if he tweets, I'm also going to tweet," Acuna said. "That's campaign talk. But it's not the same being a candidate as being president ... because the United States is still the empire. And politically speaking, Trump is still the most powerful politician in the world."

Information for this article was contributed by Maria Verza of The Associated Press.

