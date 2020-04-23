Moquett focuses on races that 'matter'

Ron Moquett, shown with Whitmore at Oaklawn in 2016, is ranked fourth among trainers with seven days left in the meeting. Moquett has 17 victories and earnings of just over $1 million this year at Oaklawn. (Democrat-Gazette file photo)

HOT SPRINGS -- There are more traditional routes to success for horse trainers than the one Ron Moquett has followed.

Orphaned as a 4-year-old after his mother died in a car wreck, Moquett spent five years in a series of foster homes. His grandparents took him in at age 9 in Pocola, Okla., at which point he said all he knew for certain was that he loved animals.

"I didn't really trust humans, but whenever there was an animal around, I always cared for the dog and the cat and the cow or whatever," Moquett said. "When I was about 10 years old, I was incubating chickens. I always thought I was going to either be a vet, or I was going to have something to do with horses."

He chose horses, and notable results have come in bunches, most recently during Oaklawn's Racing Festival of the South.

On Friday, Moquett trained Man in the Can to a win in the $100,000, 6-furlong Rainbow Stakes. The next day, Whitmore won a record third Grade III, $350,000 Count Fleet Sprint Handicap.

With seven racing days left in Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort's season, Moquett is ranked fourth among trainers with 17 wins and in earnings with $1,003,673.

Moquett, 48, said he does not expect to ever win a training title.

"I want to win the races that matter," Moquett said. "If I can have a horse that can win a $10,000 claimer, then that's what I want to do, but if my horse is being treated the right way and given the benefit of the doubt and has been worked and improved to win a good race, then I want to do that.

"I'm not worried about the instant gratification of getting a $50,000 horse and then running it for 25 and then everyone telling me how good I am. If anyone remembers me, I want them to remember because I won races that matter."

Pocola is about 5 miles southwest of Fort Smith, close enough to the Arkansas border to divide the allegiance of the town's college sports fans between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Arkansas Razorbacks. Moquett, exposed primarily to TV from Fayetteville and Fort Smith, said he grew up an Arkansas fan and remains one. He said that helps him with Arkansas owners.

"We all speak Arkansan," he said.

Moquett's career as a thoroughbred trainer began in 1997 at Blue Ribbon Downs in Sallisaw, Okla. He raced four horses at Oaklawn in 1998, but his first win came with a horse named Rare Money at Prairie Meadows in Altoona, Iowa, on May 16, 1998. His career record stands at 812-842-811 in 6,628 races, with earnings of $28,461,148.

"Luckily, I was someone who was just eat up with something," Moquett said. "You're going to get more opportunities at something if that's all you want to do. If I'd of put the same amount of energy into trying to play the guitar, I could probably make good music. I just put every bit of wakeful energy into learning everything I could about horses."

Jockey Joe Talamo, who has ridden each of Whitmore's three races at Oaklawn this season, says Moquett improves riders' opportunities with simple directions.

"The great thing about Ron, he doesn't really give you too many instructions," Talamo said. "He more or less tells you about the horse, if they have any quirks or whatnot. That's why it's cool to ride for him. On a horse like Whitmore, he doesn't have to tell you a lot. He's obviously a real competitive horse."

Moquett has trained two Kentucky Derby entrants. The most noteworthy is Whitmore, who had a short but successful 3-year-old stint as a router in 2016 before he emerged as one of American racing's foremost sprinters. Moquett's first Derby hopeful came in 2015 with Far Right, whose sterling 3-year-old run at Oaklawn was obscured nearly to the point of irrelevance by the glory of Triple Crown winner American Pharoah.

Far Right won Oaklawn's Smarty Jones Stakes and Southwest Stakes, but American Pharoah was entered in the Arkansas Derby. Far Right, at 7-1, finished 8 lengths behind the 1-10 favorite American Pharoah, who had shipped to Oaklawn rather than run in the Santa Anita Derby at Santa Anita Park.

"I wish he would've stayed in California because I wouldn't have to drive past his statue on Central Avenue every day to remind me that we got beat," Moquett said. "I can't go anywhere in town without driving by that statue, and every time I do, there's somebody out there posing by it for a picture."

Moquett said he is pleased to know Far Right is now in comfortable retirement.

"He is back on the farm [in Kentucky] that sold him as a yearling," Moquett said. "About 10 days ago, I had a picture sent to me of him from the people who were the original breeders. They sent it to me because they know I want to know how he is."

Moquett's love for animals remains evident in his barns and home. Nevertheless, he hopes for a future Triple Crown opportunity.

"Sure, every time I go to a sale, I'm thinking about it," Moquett said. "When we've done it before, we've done it with owners who have shown patience.

"I wasn't supposed to do it with Far Right. I mean, he cost $1,500 as a yearling. I wasn't supposed to do it with Whitmore. He was a bad actor who cost $37,000. We beat the odds, and we did it with owners with good patience and good horsemanship."

At a glance

OAKLAWN TRAINER STANDINGS

RK. NAME ST. W P S PCT. MONEY

Robertino Diodoro.......205 49 26 31 24 $1,930,804

Steven Asmussen........280 40 41 34 14 $3,535,451

Brad H. Cox..................108 23 21 13 21 $2,124,520

Ron Moquett.................92 17 9 16 18 $1,003,673

Ingrid Mason................109 13 18 9 12 $416,769

John W. Sadler..............57 11 13 6 19 $582,707

Federico Villafranco.....110 10 18 9 9 $417,756

Thomas M. Amoss.......62 10 11 8 16 $559,887

Karl Broberg..................83 10 7 12 12 $239,025

Jerry Hollendorfer.........76 9 12 6 12 $413,119

