More strong storms headed for Arkansas, bringing chance for hail, damaging winds Friday

Another round of strong storms are expected in Arkansas, bringing a chance for severe weather Friday.

Chris Buonanno, science and operations officer with the National Weather Service in North Little Rock, said western Arkansas is at a slight chance for severe weather while much of the rest of the state is at a marginal risk.

Storms are expected to begin sweeping through in the afternoon Friday, and Buonanno said the time with the greatest risk of severe weather will be the late afternoon for western areas and the evening for the rest of the state.

Hail larger than 1 inch is the main threat, followed by damaging winds. Buonanno said isolated tornadoes are also possible, mainly in western areas.

After the storm system leaves overnight, Buonanno said temperatures are expected to be close to normal over the weekend or possibly a few degrees cooler than average.

Highs on Saturday across the state are expected to be in the mid-60s to mid-70s and lows overnight Saturday to Sunday are forecast to be in the mid-40s and low 50s.