Neighborhood watch

His Honor Louis Brandeis once said that these united states are many different laboratories of democracy, and he wasn't kidding. He probably didn't know how on-target that phrase would be in the year 2020.

Once again, this country seems hopelessly divided. Americans can't even agree on pandemics. The photo editors at this newspaper picked a good one off the wire the other day, from California. It was an AP photo of a protest in Sacramento--a protest against the state government.

One sign read: "Freedom Trumps the Commie Virus." We hardly know where to start, except to say that the covid-19 virus probably hasn't given one thought to the struggle between the proletariat and the bourgeoisie. Also, Europe and the Americas have been hard hit lately, so it doesn't appear as though freedom is any kind of vaccine.

There will be a balance when the nation reopens, one state at a time, one sector at a time. A balance between health and wealth. One man told CNN the other day: "Do I go back to work and try and make money and risk getting sick? Or do I stay home and go broke?" His questions are every American's.

As for Arkansas, and Arkansas' state government, the theme seems to be slow and steady. The governor has said he's looking for a 14-day downward trajectory before he begins easing certain directives and putting this state into Phase One. Asa Hutchinson's seems to be the moderate approach. Other governors are handling the pandemic quite differently.

In Michigan, the governor has added to confusion with strange executive orders and a never-never "stay at home order" that allows boating, sailing or canoeing, as long as your boat doesn't have a motor. (So you don't have to visit a gas station first.)

You can go for a nice walk, but not a nice walk spoiled, which is what Mark Twain called golf. Hardware stores can stay open, but they can't sell paint. Reminder: All this under Michigan's "stay at home order," which isn't anything like one.

You can see why Asa Hutchinson didn't feel the need to issue one of those silly things here, just to check off a box for NPR, when all these orders have so many exceptions. Like the awful German language, some of these stay-at-home orders have more exceptions to the rules than instances of them.

As we debate health and consequences on most things covid-19 (nobody is demanding opening nursing homes right now) the several states are approaching things as 50 different laboratories of democracy. Arkansas might have the advantage of seeing what happens elsewhere before making our move. That is, we might have good examples in the near future. Examples to follow. And perhaps beware.

In Georgia, the governor says bowling alleys, gyms, tattoo studios and nail salons can reopen this week. The governor there, Brian Kemp, has been both praised and vilified for the decision. Even certain mayors in Georgia are begging folks to ignore the governor. Others tell the press they don't want their people to stay home and go broke. But nobody knows how this will turn out.

Up the road in South Carolina, the governor has already told some business owners they can reopen their shops. Even flea markets. And this without the 14-day downturn suggested by the feds.

This week, Tennessee's governor said business will reopen on May 1. Alaska's governor has reopened a lot of businesses, too. Which probably makes sense in a largely open and rural state with, at this writing, nine total deaths confirmed as covid-19 related. In Rhode Island, the governor is handling things much differently. As you would expect.

So Arkansas can wait. As we cross our fingers that we get 14 days in a row of fewer infections, Arkansans can watch what's happening in Tennessee and South Carolina and Georgia. Also, what's happening in Texas and Louisiana and California and New York. And elsewhere as governors begin pushing the door slightly ajar. Or flinging it wide open.

The business of America is business. But the business of governors is keeping people safe and prosperous. Any wrong step in this balancing act will mean hell to pay. And not just politically.

Someday the laboratories will figure this out. We wish we could say what day. Until then, we watch.

Editorial on 04/23/2020