New powers extended for Fayetteville mayor

FAYETTEVILLE -- The Fayetteville City Council extended Mayor Lioneld Jordan's authority in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

The council voted 7-1 on Tuesday, with Kyle Smith voting no, to continue Jordan's ability to regulate gatherings through June 2. The measure would have expired April 29.

Jordan has enacted a handful of policies since the council granted him emergency authority March 16. They include some measures the state adopted shortly thereafter, including relegating restaurants to curbside pickup and delivery service only and limiting attendance at funerals, theaters and auditoriums.

Jordan's policies also lift some city regulations. Restaurants can function as grocery stores, and social distancing is required at parks. A planned ban on single-use expanded polystyrene foam products won't go into effect until July 1. Also, meetings can be held online because City Hall is closed to the public.

Mayoral powers are somewhat limited in the state.

Another executive order, which Hutchinson issued April 4, said that cities and counties can take "reasonable measures" to limit the virus's spread by closing parks and facilities and imposing curfews, as long as they don't prevent people from getting to work, acquiring food and other necessities, walking pets or exercising while staying at least 6 feet away from other people.

"We have given them additional discretion in terms of curfews, but we want that coordinated with my office so that we're all on the same path," Hutchinson said April 7.

Municipal governments have taken some actions, including curfews in Pine Bluff and Little Rock, and extra police patrols in Fort Smith parks to prevent large gatherings.

State Desk on 04/23/2020