NLR walker, 2 drivers die on roads; two others injured

A North Little Rock man was killed Wednesday morning in a hit-and-run, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

Ervin Brendel, 51, was struck by a vehicle at 8:30 a.m. at Arkansas 70 and Harris Road, the report said.

The case will be investigated as a hit-and-run, according to state police spokesman Bill Sadler.

Elsewhere across the state Wednesday, two people were killed in crashes, according to state police.

A vehicle in Hope crossed the median and caused a head-on collision Wednesday morning in Hempstead County, according to a crash summary.

Richard Hooks, 42, was driving east on Arkansas 174 in a 2010 Honda Civic, when the car crossed the median and struck a 2017 Ford F150 traveling west just before 10 a.m.

The driver of the Ford, John Rutledge, 61, and passenger Shirley Rutledge, 64, where taken to Wadley Regional Hospital for treatment of injuries. Hooks was pronounced dead at the scene.

A truck driver died Wednesday morning in a single-vehicle crash in Newton County, according to a crash summary.

Reyes Melendez-Haros, 33, was killed when the 1993 Kenworth he was driving left the pavement on Arkansas 43 at 9:20 a.m. between Compton and Ponca, the report said. The truck struck trees and a rock embankment before overturning onto its left side, the report said.

Metro on 04/23/2020