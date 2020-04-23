FOOTBALL

Saints cancel offseason program

The New Orleans Saints have canceled their offseason program because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and informed players they will not be required to report to club headquarters until training camp -- whenever that may be. Saints General Manager Mickey Loomis said Coach Sean Payton informed players of the decision on Wednesday, adding that the club will remain in regular communication with players between now and the opening of training camp. The Saints decision comes as leaders in some states have begun to relax, or discuss relaxing, stay-at-home orders that have caused widespread economic hardship. Louisiana, with a population of about 4.65 million, has seen the coronavirus take a relatively high toll in the state.

GOLF

Berning elected to Hall of Fame

Susie Maxwell Berning, one of six women to capture the U.S. Women's Open at least three times, has been elected to the World Golf Hall of Fame. The Hall of Fame announced the election Wednesday morning, making Maxwell Berning the fourth and final member of the 2021 induction class that includes Tiger Woods, Marion Hollins and former PGA Tour Commissioner Tim Finchem. Berning was elected from the female category, beating out Beverly Hanson, Sandra Palmer and Dottie Pepper. Berning was the first woman to receive a golf scholarship from Oklahoma City University and competed on the men's team. Maxwell Berning was LPGA Tour rookie of the year, won her first major at the Women's Western Open in 1965 and really made a name for herself at the biggest event in women's golf. She won the U.S. Women's Open three times in a six-year span.

going back-to-back at Winged Foot's East course in 1972 and the Country Club of Rochester in 1973. She won first first Women's Open in 1968. The others to win the U.S. Women's Open three times or more are all in the Hall of Fame -- Mickey Wright, Betsy Rawls, Babe Zaharias, Hollis Stacy and Annika Sorenstam.

BASKETBALL

Cambage re-signs withVegas

All-Star Liz Cambage has re-signed with the Las Vegas Aces, the team announced Wednesday. The 6-foot-8 Australian center was acquired before last season from the Dallas Wings. She averaged 15.9 points and 8.2 rebounds in her first season in Las Vegas. In 2018, Cambage returned to the WNBA after a four-year absence, helping the Wings (formerly the Tulsa Shock) to the playoffs. Her scoring average of 23 points per game that season was the seventh highest in the history of the league. During her four-year WNBA career, Cambage averaged 16.7 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.56 blocked shots, while making 54.4% of her field-goal attempts. The No. 2 pick of the 2011 draft, Cambage holds the WNBA record for points in a game with 53 against the New York Liberty on July 17, 2018.

