Ohio trucker dies in Arkansas wreck involving 3 tractor-trailers, state police say

An Ohio man died in Phillips County after a crash Tuesday involving three tractor-trailers, authorities said.

Deryk Bradford, 21, was driving a tractor-trailer west on Arkansas 318 near Oneida around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday when two tractor-trailers in front of his own came to an abrupt stop, according to a preliminary report from the Arkansas State Police.

Bradford’s vehicle struck the one in front of his, which then struck the third truck, state police said. A pole in the trailer in front of Bradford’s vehicle came through the windshield, fatally striking him, according to a coroner’s report.

No other injuries were listed in the report from state police. The roads were dry and weather was clear at the time of the crash.

At least 145 people have died in wrecks on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary numbers.