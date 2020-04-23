100 years ago

April 23, 1920

• Additional reports from the five counties in northwest Arkansas which were swept by a tornado early Monday morning confirm the deaths of 14 persons. Telephone services to the several points still is crippled and until the wires are repaired the complete and accurate report is practically impossible. The counties traversed by the storm were Johnson, Logan, Yell, Franklin and Boone.

50 years ago

April 23, 1970

• A.W. Ford has arranged a meeting today between federal officials and representatives of the 39 school districts that face a possible government lawsuit to desegregate by this fall. Ford said the meeting would be at 1 p.m. in the auditorium of the remodeled part of the Education Department complex. He said he understood that one person from the Justice Department and two from the Department of Health, Education and Welfare would attend. Presumably, they will discuss what they expect from the school districts to be in compliance with the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

25 years ago

April 23, 1995

• A 1994 controversy over censorship at Little Rock Central High School led to legislation this year designed to provide limited protection to high school journalists and their advisers. Act 1109 of 1995 makes Arkansas the sixth state in the nation --and the only state in the South --to mandate press freedom in high schools. "Arkansas will carve a unique niche for itself in this area," said Bruce Plopper, a journalism instructor at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock. "This law allows each individual school district to create a policy that fits its needs." Arkansas joins California, Massachusetts, Iowa, Kansas and Colorado as states that have some form of guaranteed press freedom for high school students. The censorship controversy at Little Rock Central occurred when editors of the school's newspaper were threatened with suspension if they printed stories about gang fights and vandalism.

10 years ago

April 23, 2010

• Former President George W. Bush traveled to El Dorado on Thursday afternoon to congratulate this year's recipients of the El Dorado Promise scholarships, heaping praise on the students, their parents and the company that is footing the college tuition bills -- the Murphy Oil Corp. Bush then left for Searcy, where he spoke to a sold-out crowd Thursday evening at Harding University. He said his hardest decisions to make as president were sending more troops to Iraq in his second term and bailing out Wall Street banks in the waning days of his presidency. "My principle was: They should fail," said Bush of his decision to spend hundreds of billions of dollars to prop up a staggering American financial sector.

Metro on 04/23/2020