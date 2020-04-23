Syrian rock-throwers target U.S. convoy

BEIRUT -- Residents of a northeastern Syria village blocked a road and threw stones at a U.S. military convoy Wednesday forcing it to leave the area, state media outlets and an opposition war monitor reported. It was the second such incident in the region in two months.

No one was hurt in the confrontation in the village of Farafrah near the town of Qamishli, according to Syrian state TV and the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

The observatory said the U.S. convoy was confronted by villagers and pro-government gunmen who threw stones at the force.

There was no immediate comment from the U.S. military.

Hundreds of U.S. troops are stationed in northeastern Syria, working with the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces to fight the Islamic State group. The U.S. carries out patrols in the region, but it was not immediately clear why the convoy drove into a government-controlled area.

Cameroon leader links military, slayings

YAOUNDE, Cameroon -- Cameroon President Paul Biya has acknowledged that the military massacred innocent people, including women and children, in a northwestern village in February after the government first denied it.

"The corpses of the three women and 10 children, whom the military killed and tried to cover up their actions by also torching several houses and blaming separatist fighters, will be exhumed for the state to conduct decent burials," a statement from Biya's office said.

The president has asked for legal action, it said. Three soldiers already have been arrested.

Innocent Laban, a spokesman for the people of the English-speaking northwestern village of Ngarr-buh who escaped fighting between separatists and the military, said he was pleased that Biya was for once acknowledging that troops have committed atrocities.

Laban called on Biya to apologize to the rights groups that he accused of fabricating the massacre to tarnish the military's image.

"This declaration comes to confirm the fact that the Cameroonian military is so unprofessional. A military that is killing the people rather than protecting them," he said. "This comes to show us that human-rights activists are doing a good job."

On the night of Feb. 14, residents said, soldiers raided their village and killed dozens of people. An international outcry by civil society organizations and rights groups followed, but the government said the military was professional and did not commit atrocities.

The United Nations has said 22 people were killed in Ngarr-buh, 14 of them children, and at least 600 people fled. Human Rights Watch said the death toll was 21.

Palestinian slain after attack on Israelis

JERUSALEM -- A Palestinian attacker was shot and killed Wednesday after he rammed his vehicle into an Israeli checkpoint and stabbed a police officer there, Israeli police said.

Police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said the attack took place near the settlement of Maale Adumim, east of Jerusalem, and a sweep of the area found a pipe bomb at the scene. The Israeli policeman was moderately wounded, he said.

Video footage of the incident shows a white van veering off a road onto the curb and ramming into the officer, hurtling him several feet back. The assailant is then seen jumping out of the vehicle with what looks like a pair of scissors and lunging at the injured policeman.

A scuffle ensues with the policeman retreating and the assailant giving chase before other officers pursue him off camera. Police said the other officers on the scene eventually shot the attacker and killed him. There were no other details about the Palestinian's identity.

Such Palestinian attacks on Israeli police and military positions in the West Bank have tapered off significantly in recent months. However, earlier this week, Israeli forces thwarted a potential attack with Palestinians hurling firebombs at Israeli vehicles.

Indian forces kill 4 rebels in Kashmir

SRINAGAR, India -- Indian government forces killed four rebels in a gunbattle in disputed Kashmir during a lockdown to combat the coronavirus, the Indian army said Wednesday.

The fighting broke out in a village in southern Shopian district as counterinsurgency police and soldiers raided a house late Tuesday on a tip that militants were hiding there, said army spokesman Col. Rajesh Kalia.

During the gunfight, troops used explosives on the house, a common tactic by security forces, residents said.

India has continued its counterinsurgency operations across Kashmir despite a coronavirus lockdown. Militants also have not ceased their attacks on government forces and alleged informants. On Sunday, militants attacked a paramilitary post and killed three soldiers.

Officer Amritpal Singh said police had not yet identified the slain militants.

