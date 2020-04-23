PB panels favor ambulance-firm 10-year contract

PINE BLUFF -- Emergency Ambulance Service Inc. in Pine Bluff cleared a hurdle this week in getting a new contract with the city that will allow it to operate for the next 10 years -- double the current contract time -- and with an automatic renewal clause in the agreement.

Currently, the ambulance service, which is run by CEO Josh Bishop, operates 25 ambulances in agreement with eight counties and two cities. Until now, Pine Bluff's was the only contract it operates under that did not include automatic renewal language.

Win Trafford, chairman of the city's Public Safety Committee, said during a joint meeting via the online meeting application Zoom with the Public Health and Welfare Committee on Wednesday that the ambulance service is two years into a five-year contract with the city. However, he said, the company's 50-year record of service to the city and a substantial investment by the ambulance service in new facilities in the city, warranted consideration of a new contract that offers more long-term stability.

"They have a little over 10 years left on a very substantial note with a local bank that provided for them purchasing the former Smart properties and rehabbing those facilities and putting in a state-of-the-art dispatch center, sleeping quarters, mechanic's shop, in our downtown Pine Bluff, which shows a very large commitment to Pine Bluff," Trafford said. "So I think we should consider a new 10-year contract, and it should have an automatic renewal clause."

Trafford said doing so would provide the ambulance service with additional financial stability for future upgrades. He said, however, that the contract should have appropriate language allowing either the city or the ambulance service the ability to leave the agreement with adequate notice.

"Pine Bluff is [Emergency Ambulance Service Inc.]'s corporate headquarters that serves their satellite offices in other cities and communities," Trafford said. "This is the only contract they have that does not have an automatic renewal clause."

Ivan Whitfield, chairman of the Public Health and Welfare Committee, concurred with the idea of issuing a new contract, saying the company's record of service in the community warranted such a move.

"I think this is one way the city of Pine Bluff will be proud to know that their headquarters will be here in the city and we'll continue to get top-notch service," Whitfield said, adding that the company had worked especially hard at observing safety protocols put in place since the coronavirus pandemic began.

"I feel like if we're in a position to lock them in here in our community, we need to do that now," he said.

Bishop told the committees that an automatic renewal clause in the contract would benefit the business side of the company by providing some stability.

"This is the only contract we have that doesn't have the self-renewing language in it," Bishop said. "That allows us to fund the business side of things, the financing of new equipment is much easier when it doesn't look like every fifth year we run the risk of our most important contract getting away from us."

Bishop said the automatic renewal language provides stability, but he said the company must still perform to standards that the city deems acceptable, and that the automatic renewal language is not guaranteed renewal.

"It doesn't take any power away from the city," he said. "The city has the same power it has now but it frees us up to work with some of our finance needs a little more efficiently."

Council Member Bruce Lockett, although not a member of either committee, attended the meeting Wednesday and asked Bishop about the diversity of the workforce at the ambulance service. He asked if Bishop would make efforts to ensure that he maintained a diverse workforce.

"Obviously, to be a paramedic or EMT you have to have a certain licensure through the state and national registry," Bishop said. "So we are always trying to hire as many local folks from Pine Bluff and any of the other areas we operate. We send them to SEARK to get that certification."

Bishop said the general shortage of emergency medical professionals in Arkansas makes certified staff members a hot commodity.

"We are happy to hire anybody who is licensed, especially local folks, so we're happy to hire as many local folks as we can," he said.

The two committees voted unanimously to send the recommendation for a new contract to the full council for consideration at its May 4 meeting.

On Wednesday night, Trafford told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette that the company's record of service in the community was the deciding factor in getting the committee members behind the idea of a new contract.

"This isn't something you'd consider with a company just coming into town," he said. "But this is a company with a proven record going back 50 years in this community."

Emergency Ambulance Service Inc. has service contracts with the counties of Arkansas, Bradley, Cleveland, Jefferson, Lincoln, and Lonoke, and with the cities of Pine Bluff and White Hall.

State Desk on 04/23/2020