Pedal-power carriage rules are approved

FAYETTEVILLE -- The Fayetteville City Council established rules Tuesday for pedal carriages to operate in the city.

Devin Howland, the city's economic vitality director, said anyone who wants to operate such a vehicle would still have to seek approval from the council.

Pedal carriages are powered by passengers with a driver who steers and operates the brakes. They are most often associated with tourist towns, and often the passengers can drink beer or wine while working together to pedal.

A separate measure establishing an entertainment district in the city would be required to allow consumption of alcohol on a pedal carriage, and only within the zone of the approved district, Howland said.

An associated measure to limit amplified sound coming from a pedal carriage or bicycle on streets, sidewalks or trails was delayed until the next meeting May 5 to give the public more time to weigh in on it.

Fayetteville does not have an entertainment district at this time.

A proposed ordinance in late 2019 would have established one, but the City Council delayed it on Oct. 15 to allow staff members more time to work with local businesses on the issue. Those discussions were put on temporary hold in March as the staff worked to respond to the economic crisis brought on by the coronavirus, said Lisa Thurber, director of communications for the city.

