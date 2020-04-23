Sections
Pine Bluff police investigating man’s death as homicide

by Dale Ellis | Today at 7:15 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Police investigators talk to an unidentified mail carrier Thursday afternoon in front of a residence at 103 Talbot St. in Pine Bluff after the city's fourth homicide of 2020. ( Dale Ellis)

PINE BLUFF — Pine Bluff police are investigating the city’s fourth homicide of 2020.

According to Jefferson County Coroner Chad Kelley, police were called just before 2 p.m. Thursday to a residence at 103 Talbot St. in Pine Bluff, where they found the body of Armechi Morgan, 48. Deputy Coroner Eric Belcher pronounced Morgan dead a short time later.

The incident is under investigation. Morgan’s body was sent to the state Crime Laboratory for autopsy.

The slaying comes just over five weeks since the city’s last homicide. Leoncio Flores, 21, was shot and killed in his apartment at 2402 McConnell Circle on March 12. Karizma Fisher, 18, of Monticello, and Keuntae Jashun Shelton, 18, of Pine Bluff, were arrested a week later, on March 19.

Both are being held in the Jefferson County jail on charges of capital murder and aggravated robbery in the case.

