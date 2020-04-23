Prairie Grove man held in assault in motel room

FAYETTEVILLE -- A Prairie Grove man was arrested Tuesday night after police said he threatened a woman with a crossbow, burned her with cigarettes and hit her.

Charles Bryan, 53, of 204 W. Cleveland St. in Prairie Grove was arrested Tuesday by Fayetteville police on charges of aggravated assault on a family or household member, domestic battery, false imprisonment and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Bryan was being held Wednesday in the Washington County jail with bail set at $7,500.

Officers were sent to the Chief Motel, Room 123, at 1818 N. College Ave. around 11:24 p.m. Tuesday to investigate a report of a disturbance, according to a Fayetteville police report. The first officer to arrive, the report says, heard a man yelling and faintly heard a woman crying. The officer said, while waiting for another officer to arrive, he heard the man "bellow" inside the room and when the officer knocked on the door he heard the man say "answer it and we will all go to jail," according to the report.

A woman later identified as Heather Patterson opened the door and was asked to step outside. When the officer looked into the room, he saw Bryan lying on the bed with a crossbow to his left side, the report said. The crossbow was loaded with the bowstring in the rearward locked position and a bolt in front of the bowstring ready to fire, according to the report.

Patterson told the officers that she had been kept in the room by Bryan for three or four days, according to the report. She told the officers Bryan would point the loaded crossbow at her off and on during the time. She told officers that Bryan punched her nose and used an arrow tip to cut her chin. The officers reported that a cut on the woman's chin was bleeding when they spoke with her.

Patterson also told officers that Bryan burned her with cigarettes. The report says Patterson had multiple circular injuries on her face that had been covered up with makeup. Her nose also was bruised, according to the report.

