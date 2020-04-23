Pulaski County deputies investigating homicide in Crystal Hill area

FILE - A Pulaski County sheriff's office vehicle is shown in this file photo.
Pulaski County sheriff’s deputies are investigating the death of an unidentified man as a homicide, an office spokesman said Thursday afternoon.
Deputies responded to a shots-fired call at 1:15 p.m. and found the man in the street in the 5200 block of Standridge Road, according to sheriff’s office spokesman Mitch McCoy. The man had been shot and died from his wounds.
Deputies detained a person of interest in the case. No further information was available as of Thursday afternoon.
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.