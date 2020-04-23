Pulaski County deputies investigating homicide in Crystal Hill area

Pulaski County sheriff’s deputies are investigating the death of an unidentified man as a homicide, an office spokesman said Thursday afternoon.

Deputies responded to a shots-fired call at 1:15 p.m. and found the man in the street in the 5200 block of Standridge Road, according to sheriff’s office spokesman Mitch McCoy. The man had been shot and died from his wounds.

Deputies detained a person of interest in the case. No further information was available as of Thursday afternoon.