Quarantine space at UA OK'd by city

FAYETTEVILLE -- The Fayetteville City Council has approved an agreement with the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville to house on campus police and firefighters who potentially have been exposed to the coronavirus.

The agreement approved Tuesday would extend through June.

According to documents, a third-party vendor would "decontaminate" rooms and associated areas. The documents refer to rooms in Walton Hall. UA has "full discretion" in choosing the quarantine housing.

UA closed its residence halls to most students April 3.

Twice-daily medical evaluations for personnel in the quarantine housing would be provided by the Washington County Regional Ambulance Authority, also known as Central EMS, according to documents presented to the City Council.

State Desk on 04/23/2020