Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest Coronavirus Families Core values App Listen Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

RESTAURANT CHANGES/CLOSURES: Table 28 reopens for take-out and delivery; Pei Wei reopens; Seaton's Scott Place open

Today at 1:58 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption The Beef Loin Filet comes on a bed of pureed cauliflower with “asperation” at Table 28 in west Little Rock’s Burgundy Hotel. ( Eric E. Harrison)

You will be redirected to the restaurant closings list momentarily, or click here to go there immediately » arkansasonline.com/restaurantchanges/

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT