Rick Lee's Oaklawn selections and analysis

LEE'S LOCK Bump Bailey in the sixth

BEST BET Around the Dial in the fourth

LONG SHOT Marquee Thunder in the fifth

SUNDAY'S RESULTS 1-10 (10%)

MEET 155-468 (33.1%)

CONFIDENCE RATINGS

****confident choice

***plenty to like

**things to like

*educated guess

1 Purse $61,000, 1 1/16 miles, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, allowance

GET ONE MORE** overcame a slightly troubled trip in a two-turn debut victory, and she is back at a route distance after an even sprint effort in the Rainbow Miss. TURNSTONE finished second over a muddy surface at this class and distance March 22 while earning the field's fastest Beyer figure. FLORIDA BIRD has finished with energy in consecutive second-place sprint finishes, and three of her four career wins have been at route distances.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

2 Get One More Quinonez McKellar 3-1

1 Turnstone Rocco VanMeter 2-1

4 Florida Bird WDe La Cruz Martin 5-2

9 Button Mushroom Bailey Vance 15-1

5 Jeweled Crown Baze Turner 6-1

6 Bendi Blu Elliott McBride 20-1

3 Mocha Kiss Harr Stuart 10-1

7 Count Ur Bless'n Felix Hornsby 20-1

8 Sattersfield Wales Williams 30-1

2 Purse $17,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, claiming $6,250

FREEDOM HILL*** was a decisive sprint winner in a much higher claiming race only two races back at Turf Paradise, and he is adding blinkers for new and leading trainer Robertino Diodoro. MONYDONTSPENITSELF has not raced in 12 months, but he is training very well for high-percentage California connections. BAJAN CASH is a two-time winner at the meeting, and the strong finisher is back at a proper class level after being overmatched in his two most recent races.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

9 Freedom Hill Cohen Diodoro 9-2

1 Monydontspenitself Talamo Hollendorfer 6-1

7 Bajan Cash Elliott Caldwell 4-1

2 Leo Garcia Contreras 7-2

1a Annie's Candy Baze Hollendorfer 6-1

6 V Tach M.D. Rocco Johnson 12-1

4 Storminside Roberts Mason 5-1

3 You're Killin Me Santana Cox 10-1

2b Qualifly Garcia Contreras 7-2

8 Lookie Loo Roman Martin 12-1

10 Senor Blair Eramia Martin 10-1

5 Meanbone Mojica Broberg 15-1

11 Mischievous Dancer Richard Petalino 20-1

3 Purse $20,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, maiden claiming $25,000

BROKEN TOGETHER** was narrowly defeated while finishing 4 lengths clear of third in a return from a long layoff. Expected improvement makes him an attractive chance play. MACHO ROCCO is dropping to the lowest price of his career after a competitive fourth-place finish, and he figures close to the pace throughout. THORNISH is a two-time third-place finisher at this claiming price. He possesses good early speed and switches to the leading rider.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

1 Broken Together Harr Cline 6-1

7 Macho Rocco Roberts Mason 3-1

10 Thornish Santana Moquett 7-2

3 J's Little Man Vazquez Martin 5-1

14 Boo Be Right Cannon Peitz 6-1

6 Moonshine Moment Talamo Deville 8-1

12 Houston Pipe Richard Diodoro 8-1

13 Papa Star Harr Stuart 10-1

8 Crow Mountain Quinonez Johnson 10-1

2 Dinner At Crumpies Felix Hornsby 15-1

9 Ironic Bailey Gonzalez 15-1

5 De Livermore WDe La Cruz Ashauer 20-1

11 African Warrior Elliott Prather 30-1

4 Unbridled Shoes Thompson Hewitt 30-1

4 Purse $19,500, 1 1/16 miles, 4-year-olds and up, starter allowance

AROUND THE DIAL** won a fast and key two-turn allowance race at Delta, and he is back at a route distance after a useful second-place sprint tune-up. MOMENT defeated $25,000 rivals by 5-widening lengths in his first race for current connections, and he is a strong repeat candidate if able to get to the early lead. SOLOMONIC is taking a significant drop in class on the heels of a solid fourth-place finish, and he figures to work out an ideal trip.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

1 Around the Dial Talamo Amoss 6-1

10 Moment Cohen Diodoro 5-2

8 Solomonic Quinonez Shorter 12-1

9 Kenzou's Rhythm Baze Eurton 8-1

6 I Will Stand Vazquez Ortiz 6-1

5 Ernie Banks Mojica Diodoro 7-2

7 Roaring Fork Santana Miller 10-1

3 Full of Run Elliott Holthus 10-1

2 Rocko's Wheel FDe La Cruz D'Amato 12-1

4 Mesa Skyline Thompson Lund 15-1

5 Purse $23,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds, maiden claiming $30,000

MARQUEE THUNDER** has not raced since October, but the Brad Cox trainee possesses sprinters speed and ships from Keeneland showing encouraging works. MO AND GO disappointed on a sloppy track April 4, but he is dropping into a maiden claiming race for the first time. He does appear to hold a slight talent advantage. SQUARED STRAIGHT brings two-turn experience from Santa Anita. He has route speed and is a big overlay at morning-line odds.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

4 Marquee Thunder FDe La Cruz Cox 8-1

8 Mo and Go Cohen Engelhart 7-2

7 Squared Straight Mojica O'Neill 10-1

1 Urbanite Santana Asmussen 6-1

12 Ahsad Cannon Peitz 5-1

2 McShady Bridgmohan Stall 8-1

9 Deanos Cape WDe La Cruz Hartman 6-1

3 Bee Bridge Baze Villafranco 10-1

13 Nod to Persia Talamo Amoss 8-1

10 Wicked Citi Hill Catalano 15-1

5 Dyess Borel Fawkes 12-1

6 Semi Charmed Day Evans Robertson 15-1

11 Unwanted Intruder Eramia Martin 20-1

6 Purse $19,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up who have never won two races, claiming $20,000

BUMP BAILEY*** has contested a fast pace in consecutive third-place finishes. He is taking a drop in class and figures difficult to catch. BOTERO was beaten only a neck at this condition in his first sprint at the meeting, and he has raced well over a wet track. EXULTATION has earned strong Beyer figures while competing against better, and the two-time beaten post-time favorite can make amends.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

9 Bump Bailey Vazquez Miller 3-1

4 Botero FDe La Cruz Cox 9-2

10 Exultation Talamo Eurton 4-1

3 Alex's Strike Baze Matthews 5-1

6 Young Phillip Santana Asmussen 10-1

7 Sammys Dream Rocco Johnson 20-1

14 Cold Smoke Cohen Diodoro 9-2

11 Belews Gold Cohen Engelhart 8-1

13 Channel Crossing Garcia Hollendorfer 8-1

2 Hidden Promise Mojica Sadler 10-1

12 Harlequin Eramia Broberg 12-1

8 General Miles Birzer Smith 30-1

1 Rollin Sevens Thompson Duncan 30-1

5 T C's Image WDe La Cruz Caldwell 20-1

7 Purse $28,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $25,000

FASCILITATOR** was a troubled third in his first start for trainer Steve Asmussen, and the consistent finisher will move up if the track is wet. COURTING A KISS finished fifth in a talented allowance field. The speedy gelding is dropping to a proper level and picks up a leading rider. I'M CORFU lost a clear lead inside the final yards in a photo-finish loss, and the sharp sprinter can handle a slight jump in price.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

11 Fascilitator Santana Asmussen 5-1

5 Courting a Kiss Mojica McKnight 3-1

4 I'm Corfu Rocco Vance 8-1

10 Whenthedovescry WDe La Cruz Stuart 15-1

3 Spokane Eagle Talamo Ortiz 10-1

6 Whiskey Echo Baze Mason 5-1

8 Coal Truth Cohen Diodoro 4-1

13 El Asesino WDe La Cruz Hartman 15-1

14 Recount Canchari Martin 10-1

9 King of the Court Elliott Caldwell 20-1

7 Stay Home FDe La Cruz Hiles 15-1

2 Tentwelvefourteen Quinonez Cline 15-1

12 Sevier Vazquez Barkley 15-1

1 Racer Harr Fires 20-1

8 Purse $61,000, 1 1/16 miles, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, allowance

OUT OF TROUBLE** ships fresh from Fair Grounds for top connections, and she owns a consistently good record on turf and wet tracks. CRYSTAL LAKE finished second on a wet track and at this level only two races back, and she drew an improved post. ROAD TEST continues up the class ladder after consecutive wins. She drew a favorable post and is proven on a wet track.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

3 Out of Trouble Santana Cox 7-2

2 Crystal Lake Cannon Lukas 10-1

1 Road Test Canchari Martin 4-1

9 Luna Fortis Garcia Contreras 6-1

4 Kiss More Elliott Vance 4-1

10 Resurrection Road Rocco Reed 6-1

8 Madame Barbarian WDe La Cruz Contreras 12-1

5 Deputy Dora Thompson Lund 8-1

6 Lemon Drop Kitty Talamo Villafranco 10-1

7 Drinkatthecreek Roberts Lauer 30-1

9 Purse $61,000, 1 1/16 miles, fillies, 3-year-olds, allowance optional claiming

LUCKY BETTY*** easily defeated maiden allowance rivals at this distance. She is a lightly raced and improving filly who drew an advantageous post position. MAGINE rated kindly before quickly drawing off in a decisive sprint victory, and she is bred to carry her speed this far. SEATTLE SLANG defeated maiden allowance foes at Fair Grounds by 5 lengths, and she is a big repeat candidate if able to handle a wet track.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

1 Lucky Betty Cannon VanMeter 7-2

11 Magine Bridgmohan Amoss 6-1

2 Seattle Slang Santana Asmussen 9-2

9 Copper Nickel Roberts Lauer 6-1

3 Raggedy Annie Cohen Lukas 4-1

8 Auction Fever Garcia Fawkes 9-2

4 Henny Fly WDe La Cruz Von Hemel 10-1

6 Elusive Ride Rocco Puhich 15-1

5 First Empress Talamo Eurton 20-1

7 Lightning Bug Elliott Asmussen 30-1

10 Rumpleminx Thompson Lund 30-1

EXOTIC POSSIBILITIES

The first race starts a Pick-4, and my top three selections need to be on the ticket. The second race is competitive, and I recommend at least four runners. The third race is also contentious, and three or four horses need to be used. The fourth race may come down to AROUND THE DIAL and MOMENT. The sixth race drew a full field, so I recommend putting BUMP BAILEY on top in a trifecta, and spreading in both the two and three holes.

Sports on 04/23/2020