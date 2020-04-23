Rodeo of the Ozarks reschedules for July

Jacobs Crawley of Boerne, Texas, competes Friday, June 28, 2019, during the saddle bronc competition on the third night of the 75th Rodeo of the Ozarks in Parsons Stadium in Springdale. The 2020 edition of the Rodeo of the Ozarks has been rescheduled for July 29-Aug. 1 because of the covid-19 pandemic. NWA Democrat-Gazette/ANDY SHUPE

Rodeo-goers in Springdale will have a little more time to polish their boots and buy a new straw hat after officials with the Rodeo of the Ozarks announced Wednesday the event will be pushed back to late July because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The 76th edition of the Rodeo of the Ozarks was originally scheduled for June 24-27, but the new date will be July 29-Aug. 1 at Parsons Stadium in Springdale. The four-night Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association-sanctioned rodeo will start on Wednesday and run through Saturday night's final performance.

Rick Culver, the executive director of Rodeo of the Ozarks, said the group had been discussing the move for about a month before making the final decision this week.

"With this as long as it's gone on, we were concerned about doing it at the end of June," Culver said. "We thought if we gave it a little more time, people would be more at ease of getting out and getting into larger crowds."

The group used the PRCA's calendar when selecting the new dates as pro rodeo athletes try to compete in events that are in somewhat close proximity of each other. Many rodeo athletes compete in multiple rodeos per week, so having them grouped somewhat geographically helps attract the top competitors.

Schools were also a factor in the decision, Culver said. Although no date has been set for when schools will start the new year for 2020-21, Culver said the rodeo committee felt like the final week in July would not conflict with the start to the school year. Schools across the state closed in mid-March and will remain closed for the remainder of the year.

"We took that into consideration for sure, trying to look at where the other rodeos are that week," Culver said. "We didn't want to be on top of them or them on top of us. And then we also looked at the beginning of school."

Culver said the big downtown rodeo parade would still be held on Saturday, Aug. 1 like in years past, but some other annual events held on Emma Ave. could be canceled because of social distancing guidelines.

Culver also added that longtime rodeo clown Lecile Harris, who entertained crowds at Parsons Stadium for decades before his recent death in February, would be honored at this year's rodeo.

"We don't know yet how we're going to do it," Culver said. "It might be one night or every night, we're not sure yet, but we will have something special for Lecile because he was just a big part of this rodeo for so many years."

The change in date did not have an effect on the rodeo announcer nor stock for the rodeo, Culver said. The only change from the previous date will be the comedy show and there will be no fireworks after Saturday night's rodeo like there has been in the past.

"Hopefully everything will be settled than they are right now and things will be great," Culver said.

Sports on 04/23/2020