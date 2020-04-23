Senators urge leniency for special-education

Two senators -- one Republican and one Democrat -- are urging Education Secretary Betsy DeVos not to gut federal special-education law during the coronavirus crisis but instead to grant "narrow and targeted" flexibility to school districts that are operating remotely.

Congress, in its recent $2 trillion economic stimulus package known as the CARES Act, included a requirement that DeVos report back by late April on whether she needs congressional approval to provide school districts with waivers to the Individuals With Disabilities Education Act (IDEA) during the pandemic. DeVos has not said publicly whether she will ask Congress for new authority to provide waivers from IDEA to school districts.

Some advocates for students with disabilities have written to DeVos, opposing providing any flexibility to IDEA, which requires that schools provide a fair and appropriate education for every student. They say it would be an unacceptable weakening of the law. But special-education administrators have asked Congress to allow some waivers because, they say, it is impossible to meet all requirements when school buildings are not open. Some districts have chosen not to provide remote education to any students, because they fear they will violate IDEA.

Sens. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., and Bill Cassidy, R-La., sent to DeVos a set of five principles that they argue should govern any decisions DeVos makes in terms of IDEA flexibility. They also said they would push for billions of dollars in targeted funding for special-education students in Congress' next coronavirus relief measure.

"We believe any potential flexibilities included in the report concerning the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA) must be narrow, targeted, temporary, and dedicated to the full provision of educational services for every student with a disability that is reasonably possible," Cassidy and Murphy said in the letter.

"While some extension and flexibility in timelines is warranted, requirements to provide a free appropriate public education (FAPE), to engage parents in the process, and to ensure due process rights to parents must remain," the senators said. "We do not believe this requires broad flexibilities that would temporarily roll back rights for these students and their families. No matter the circumstance, we believe these core rights of IDEA must be upheld and reinforced."

Cassidy said that it is clear that schools cannot now provide all of the services in the amount of time IDEA requires while students are doing remote learning. Noting that some schools are not educating any students out of fear of violating IDEA, he said: "You can't do that. You want to give them a waiver" on some things.

"We are calling for the intent of the law to be adhered to, which as much as possible meets the needs of each student," he said. "There has to be some sense of reality. But if you give a blanket waiver on everything, things that could be done will not be done."

