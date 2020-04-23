Silence on virus is norm for Russian medics

MOSCOW -- When a Russian intensive-care doctor spoke out last month about the lack of protective gear and ventilators, she was summoned by police and threatened with charges for spreading "fake news," an offense that carries up to five years in jail.

Russia's hierarchy of fear -- from the president down to head doctors in hospitals -- appears to be stepping up its intimidation against anyone speaking out about shortages and infections in health care ranks as the coronavirus pandemic expands across the country.

"Everyone is afraid of the head doctor," the doctor said, asking not to be identified out of concern of making her situation worse. "A head doctor in a district hospital is like a czar. It's rare that doctors speak up."

"I am under pressure from all sides," she added. "It's awful. We have such censorship we can't say anything openly."

Allegations that Russian officials are covering up critical truths, such as infection rates for health care workers, is the latest example of how the need for public facts in the pandemic fight often can collide with authoritarian controls.

For regional officials and hospital bosses in Russia, the reflexive response is to hide their failures to avoid controversy and potential dismissal, critics say. The perception of secrecy has frayed many Russians' already-low trust of health authorities, and their skepticism of official information about the crisis.

It also comes as Russian President Vladimir Putin seeks to boost his legitimacy after ditching the two-term limit on presidential office. A nationwide vote on potentially extending Putin's rule until the 2030s had to be postponed because of the virus.

Local authorities and hospital chiefs have played down the shortages of protective gear, even as more doctors and nurses fall ill and Russia dispatched large amounts of equipment to the United States, Italy, Serbia and other countries. Russia's infections reached 58,000 cases Tuesday with more than 500 reported deaths.

A March poll by independent opinion pollster Levada Center showed that 59% of Russians did not believe or only partly believed official information about the virus, and 48% did not believe the health system was ready for the pandemic.

Russian authorities have not detailed the number of medical workers who were infected or died.

But Russia's deputy prime minister, Tatyana Golikova, said Monday that most of Russia's 285 super-spreader hot spots were hospitals and clinics.

The growth has been striking. On April 10, Anna Popova, head of Russia's Federal Service for Health and Consumer Rights, said that of 74 hot spots, 41 were hospitals or clinics. She acknowledged the highest percentage of infections was among medical workers.

In Ukraine, many health workers also have the virus although Kyiv offers numbers: Of the 5,710 cases reported by Monday, 1,074 were medical personnel. Johns Hopkins reports as of Wednesday, there are more than 6,500 cases and 174 deaths in Ukraine.

In St Petersburg's Botkin Memorial Hospital for Infectious Diseases, a third of the 405 suspected or confirmed virus cases are medical staff, head doctor Denis Gusev told media outlets.

Anastasia Vasilyeva, a member of the Alliance of Doctors, a small but vocal independent doctors union aligned with the opposition, disclosed many cases of medical personnel infected because of lack of proper protection.

She has been called in for questioning by criminal investigators and was detained overnight by police earlier this month on a trip to deliver personal protective equipment to a Novgorod region hospital in western Russia. She faces charges for disobeying a police officer.

In the past few days, staff members at 146 hospitals contacted the organization reporting a severe shortage of protective equipment or none. She posted a report from a staff member at Moscow's sprawling Botkinskaya Hospital reporting that 36 doctors were sick with covid-19 because of a lack of protective gear.

