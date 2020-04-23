Social distancing old hat for AGFC

For the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, the coronavirus shut-in has pretty much been business as usual.

Pat Fitts, director for the Game and Fish Commission, acknowledged that face-to-face contact with the public is suspended due to closing regional offices, conservation education centers and nature centers. The eight members of the Game and Fish Commission have not met in person since February, and they probably won't until mid-summer.

On the other hand, Fitts said that the agency's daily operations haven't changed much.

"It's been no different, but it has been tricky for us," Fitts said. "From an operational standpoint, the bulk of our employees are field workers. They work in remote areas, so it's not hard for them to go about their business and still accomplish social distancing. We have a lot of work going on, a lot of habitat work, and our agency is open for business."

Fitts said that he hopes the Game and Fish Commission's customers haven't been inconvenienced. He said the agency's education staff has been operating a "virtual nature center" online. It is accessible at agfc.com. Last week, the fisheries staff offered a drive-thru aquarium at the state fish hatchery in Lonoke.

"My understanding is that we had about 100 vehicles," Fitts said. "Folks drove up in their cars and looked at the fish and had an opportunity to get out of the house."

Gov. Asa Hutchinson has encouraged Arkansans to spend time outside, and has recommended fishing as a way to enjoy the outdoors while maintaining social distance. Fitts said he is grateful for fishing and even hunting to be endorsed as legitimate social distancing activities.

"My reaction to that is that the governor has been clear in saying that people in our state still have opportunities to get out and do things, and you can still actively social distance, no doubt, unless you're within six feet of the person beside you, and that's easy to avoid," Fitts said. "Being outside in the air and sunshine is a good way to combat covid-19."

Fitts said that Arkansans have taken the fishing mandate to heart. He said he sees a greater diversity of people fishing than usual.

"The world has slowed down, and there's more time to spend away from malls, theaters and large crowds," Fitts said. "More people that I consider avid fishermen are out, but I'm also seeing a lot of bank fishing activity. I think those are potentially new users. I also see family units, what appear to be husband, wife and kids taking advantage of having this time together."

Anecdotally, I have seen triple the number of turkey hunters I usually see in the areas where I hunt. Hunting participation before coronavirus was significantly depressed.

Social distancing mandates have forced the agency to adopt some practices that are more efficient than traditional practices, Fitts said. These will probably continue after normal operations resume.

"We're seeing some more efficient ways of how to run the agency, and one thing that comes to mind is the way we take calls," Fitts said. "We don't necessarily need to have somebody sitting in the building to take calls from the public. We have a new call center running now. It's also easy to move away from a paper type of business, and we can still do our work in a paperless fashion."

The education staff has been creative in finding ways to deliver the agency's conservation message electronically. That enables them to reach people that don't have convenient access to a Game and Fish education facility.

As always, the agency's field staff is conducting controlled burns on wildlife management areas, improving forest habitat and upland grassland habitat. Private lands biologists are afield working with landowners to improve habitat on private property. Fisheries staff is conducting its business on the water sampling fish populations, growing fish in hatcheries and stocking fish in public waters.

And, of course, Game and Fish Commission wildlife officers are afield making sure everybody plays by the rules. For them, social distancing is a way of life.

"Our wildlife officers are making sure they keep themselves safe, but there still are times when they have to lay hands on somebody and disinfect later as best they can," Fitts said. "In law enforcement, there has always been an element of social distancing. We call that a 'reactional gap.' We want some distance between them and you, but when they take somebody in custody, they have always been in the practice of get some Germ-X on your hands."

