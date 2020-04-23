State in line for $128.8 million in federal education aid

A pile of dollar bills is shown in New York in this Oct. 24, 2016, file photo. (AP / Mark Lennihan )

Arkansas’ public elementary and secondary school system is expected to receive nearly $128.8 million of the more than $13.2 billion in federal aid provided for education in the recently passed Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, also known as the CARES Act.

U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos on Thursday announced the money is now available to the states and their school systems — including public charter schools — to support learning for students in grades kindergarten through 12 whose educations have been disrupted by the coronavirus that causes the contagious and potentially fatal covid-19 infection.

Arkansas schools have been closed to in-person instruction of more than 470,000 students since mid-March in an effort to slow the spread of infection.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson closed all school buildings effective March 17. He directed that students do schoolwork at home in consultation with their teachers, using paper, television and online lessons, as well as email and telephone communications. Initially, the buildings were scheduled to reopen March 30, and then April 20. They are now closed for the remainder of this school year.

Arkansas is expecting to receive $128,758,638, of which a minimum of nearly $115.9 million will go to the districts. The remaining money is reserved for use by the state Department of Education.