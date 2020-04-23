State-named PB school superintendent leaving for post in LR district

Jeremy Owoh, the state-appointed superintendent of the Pine Bluff School District, is leaving that district to become the deputy superintendent of academics and school leadership in the Little Rock school system, effective July 1.

Little Rock Superintendent Mike Poore -- who is also a state-appointed district leader -- recommended Owoh for the job and state Education Secretary Johnny Key approved it Wednesday, documents from the Arkansas Division of Elementary and Secondary Education show.

Key acts in place of a school board and is the final decision-maker in both the Little Rock and Pine Bluff districts because both districts were taken over by the state for academic deficiencies.

Little Rock was placed under state authority in 2015 and is on the verge of being conditionally released to a School Board that will be elected in November. Pine Bluff was placed under state direction in 2018 for both academic and financial problems. Owoh was appointed at that time by Key to be the district's chief executive.

"It's always been a professional goal of mine to work at the district level in Little Rock," Owoh said Wednesday. "I started my career in Little Rock. My son attends school in Little Rock. We live in Little Rock. It's an honor and it's great to be able to return to the school system .... and to be closer to my family."

From 2003 to 2008, Owoh was an English teacher at Little Rock's Parkview Magnet High School.

He then served as dean of students at Mills University Studies High in the Pulaski County School District, assistant principal at Ridgeroad Middle School in North Little Rock school system, principal at Fuller Middle School in Pulaski Special, and from 2011-2015, he was principal at Little Rock J.A. Fair High. From 2015 to 2017, Owoh was assistant superintendent of curriculum in the new Jacksonville/North Pulaski School District. In 2017-2018, he was assistant commissioner for educator effectiveness at the Arkansas Department of Education.

Owoh called this most recent decision to change jobs "definitely bittersweet."

"I grew to love and to appreciate the work that we did and that we are continuing to do in Pine Bluff. And I learned a lot. It was my first superintendency. I met great people and worked with great people in the Pine Bluff School District and in the community."

The 3,189-student Pine Bluff district has reduced the number of employee positions, consolidated W.T. Chaney into Southwood Elementary and closed the alternative education building.

Owoh cited award-winning teachers, forthcoming building improvements and a project and the recent acquisition of 10 school buses equipped with Wi-Fi to enable students to access the internet.

"As I finish my tenure, I am confident in knowing that our students are doing better academically and that our District is headed towards fiscal stability. I am confident in knowing that it will continue because I have seen the passion that many of you have for educating our scholars," Owoh wrote to district employees Wednesday.

"We have made significant strides in reaching our academic goals in literacy and mathematics because we have worked together and focused on our scholars' needs," he also wrote.

The Little Rock district had two deputy superintendent and a chief academic officer positions vacant this current school year. That was after deputy Marvin Burton was appointed principal of the district's new Southwest High School and deputy Sadie Mitchell retired. The district's chief academic officer, Veronica Perkins, left for a job in another district. The district's leadership team was restructured last summer by Poore to include new executive directors of elementary education, secondary education, and curriculum/instruction.

Poore said this week that the deputy's role will be similar to a chief academic officer. As second-in-command in the 23,000-student system, the deputy will oversee the curriculum and instruction group and oversee the school leadership group. Additionally the deputy will assist the superintendent in working with a newly elected school board.

"In my mind this is a great thing to help the district," Poore said. "[Key] has encouraged me to look at something like this for a number of years. One time we were looking at a chief of staff type of position. But when we did our most recent restructure -- moving to the executive directors -- it kind of made sense to do this."

Poore also said that the deputy position will become especially significant at the point when the Little Rock district is removed from the state classification of Level 5/in need of intensive support. The deputy superintendent of academics and school leadership will help to replace the aid -- including staff -- now provided by the state Elementary and Secondary Education Division because of that classification.

The Little Rock job was not advertised, said Robert Robinson, the Little Rock district's executive director of human resources.

"This particular level of position is approved without advertising," Robinson said.

Owoh, 41, will earn a salary of $170,000, including a stipend for his graduate degrees.

A graduate of the Camden-Fairview School District, Owoh has a bachelor's degree in English education from the University of Central Arkansas, a master's degree in secondary education from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, and a doctorate in educational administration and supervision from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.

As for the soon to be vacant Pine Bluff superintendent's position, that will be left up to Key.

"An appointment has not been made," Kimberly Mundell, a spokesman for the state division, said. "There is no timeline for an announcement."

