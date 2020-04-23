HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Crossett hires new coach

Crossett hired Shawn Jackson as its new football coach.

Crossett Superintendent Gary Williams confirmed the hiring to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette on Wednesday night.

Jackson, an Arkansas State University graduate and Hayti, Mo., native, was an assistant at Camden County High School in Georgia the past three seasons. He has been a head coach at McCracken County High School in Kentucky (2015-16), Obion County High School in Tennessee (2008-12) and Hayti High School in 2005. Jackson last coached in Arkansas in 2004 as an assistant coach at Blytheville, and he also served as an assistant coach in Missouri and Georgia.

Under former coach Sonny Nason, Crossett went 9-4 in 2019, winning the 8-4A Conference championship and advancing to the Class 4A semifinals, where it lost to Shiloh Christian.

-- Jeremy Muck

RODEO

Rodeo of the Ozarks moved back

The 76th edition of the Rodeo of the Ozarks that was originally scheduled for June 24-27 has been postponed until July 29-Aug. 1 at Parsons Stadium in Springdale. The four-night Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association-sanctioned event will start on Wednesday and run through Saturday night's final performance.

Rick Culver, the executive director of Rodeo of the Ozarks, said the group had been discussing the move for about a month before making the final decision this week.

"With this as long as it's gone on, we were concerned about doing it at the end of June," Culver said. "We thought if we gave it a little more time, people would be more at ease of getting out and getting into larger crowds."

-- Chip Souza

