- Colombia (country)
- America (USA)
- Pittsburgh (city)
- Bolivia (country)
- Pennsylvania (state)
- Victoria, B.C. (capital city)
- Saudi Arabia (country)
- The Philippines (country)
- Bismarck (North Dakota)
ANSWERS
- Christopher Columbus
- Amerigo Vespucci
- William Pitt
- Simon Bolivar
- William Penn
- Queen Victoria
- Abdulaziz bin Saud (founder)
- King Philip II of Spain
- Otto von Bismarck (German chancellor)
Style on 04/23/2020
Print Headline: Super Quiz: Places named after people
