Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest Coronavirus Families Core values App Listen Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Super Quiz: Places named after people

Today at 1:40 a.m.
  1. Colombia (country)
  2. America (USA)
  3. Pittsburgh (city)
  4. Bolivia (country)
  5. Pennsylvania (state)
  6. Victoria, B.C. (capital city)
  7. Saudi Arabia (country)
  8. The Philippines (country)
  9. Bismarck (North Dakota)

ANSWERS

  1. Christopher Columbus
  2. Amerigo Vespucci
  3. William Pitt
  4. Simon Bolivar
  5. William Penn
  6. Queen Victoria
  7. Abdulaziz bin Saud (founder)
  8. King Philip II of Spain
  9. Otto von Bismarck (German chancellor)

Style on 04/23/2020

Print Headline: Super Quiz: Places named after people

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT