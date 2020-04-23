Others say: Testing, testing, testing

Three months after the first U.S. case of the novel coronavirus was reported, the country still has no national testing strategy.

Most public health experts agree that production and deployment of coronavirus testing on a nationwide basis is an essential part of the short- and long-term goal of reopening the economy.

Even the Trump administration's plan for the nation to start to get back to business relies on widespread availability of testing. But the most glaring weakness of the plan is its failure to outline a comprehensive strategy to make that happen.

States do not have the resources to jump-start massive testing, nor does it make sense for the nation's 50 governors to each try to find their own way.

Testing is the only way to know how many people have been infected and how deadly the disease is. Those numbers will help public health officials decide when it's safe for people to return to work and resume their normal day-to-day activities. Doing so too soon risks a recurring surge of infections.

Telling people to stay home if they feel sick isn't enough. The problem is that many people spreading the virus don't show symptoms. The Centers for Disease Control estimates that 25 percent of those who test positive may have been only mildly ill or don't even realize they were infected. An Iceland study suggests that the number might be as high as 50 percent.

Before we can reopen, we need to know how many total cases and how many silent carriers there are in localities, states and the nation.

